Nation’s Restaurant News Recognizes White Castle as First-Ever Brand Icon
New annual award recognizes major chains that are protecting their legacy while pushing the envelope with innovation.
We launched Brand Icon this year as a way to acknowledge those restaurant companies that have been around for generations, yet haven’t lost a step.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK CITY — Nation’s Restaurant News, the premier independent publication serving the entire foodservice industry, announced that White Castle has been named its first-ever Brand Icon.
— Sam Oches, editor-in-chief of Nation’s Restaurant News
Brand Icon, an annual recognition, will honor major restaurant companies that are pushing the envelope with innovation even as they protect their historic legacies.
“We launched Brand Icon this year as a way to acknowledge those restaurant companies that have been around for generations, yet haven’t lost a step,” said Sam Oches, editor-in-chief of Nation’s Restaurant News. “This recognition will highlight one restaurant company per year that excels at staying young at heart and resonating with consumers while also recognizing its rich history and place in the restaurant pantheon.”
White Castle is the oldest hamburger chain in the world, with founder E.W. “Billy” Ingram opening the first location in Wichita, Kan., in 1921. The company is still owned by the Ingram family; Billy Ingram’s great-granddaughter, Lisa Ingram, is CEO.
Along with the brand’s continued success — it enjoyed over $600 million in sales from about 360 restaurants in 2021, and nearly $850 million when including its retail business — White Castle continues to thrive as an industry innovator. It was the first national chain to partner with Impossible Foods when it launched the Impossible Slider in 2018, and it also teamed with Miso Robotics to test that company’s Flippy 2 robot in a number of locations.
“Some legacy companies get so bogged down in not wanting to disrupt what’s worked in the past that they don’t innovate with an eye on the future. White Castle is the opposite,” Oches said. “This company somehow finds a way to stay fresh in its operations and relevant in its marketing even after 101 years. That’s why we gave it the inaugural Brand Icon award.”
To recognize White Castle as this year’s Brand Icon, Nation’s Restaurant News’ editors visited its Columbus, Ohio, headquarters to create an exclusive multimedia package. To read the story and watch three behind-the-scenes videos about what makes White Castle an iconic restaurant brand, visit nrn.com/white-castle.
