Broadway-quality Production, The Heart of Christmas, Onstage in its Seventh Year in the Pikes Peak Region

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Heart of Christmas production is returning December 9–11 to Charis Bible College’s 3,165-seat auditorium for its seventh year on stage since 2015. This inspiring, Broadway-style musical brings to life the story of a family who has passed down a treasured book — a fictional Christmas tale of the “fourth” wise man — from one generation to the next. Classic Christmas carols, along with original music by internationally renowned producers and directors Elizabeth and Robert Muren, accompany the book’s journey through time from the 1940s to the present day. Cinematic digital stagecraft is integrated with live theater, transporting the audience across continents and through historic eras. With a cast of professional principals joined by college and community actors, this magical Christmas production is appropriate for all ages.Reserved seating is now available — attendees can choose seats with ticket purchase.The Charis Christmas Market returns again this year. Whether attending the production or not, the community is invited to visit the hall where local vendors will sell their handcrafted Christmas gifts. The Christmas Market, an opportunity to support local artisans, is open before and after each performance.Ticket prices are $35 for 13 and up, $20 for ages 5–12, and children ages 0–4 attend free (seated on an adult’s lap). Purchase tickets to The Heart of Christmas at HeartOfChristmas.org or call our Helpline at 719-635-1111 for more information.Charis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack in 1994 to train disciples for the work of the ministry. His vision is to change the body of Christ’s perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has more than 50 campuses around the world. Find Charis at CharisBibleCollege.org, on Facebook or on Twitter.Contact:Public Relationspublicrelations@awmcharis.com719-464-5619