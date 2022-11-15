Submit Release
Rollins Organization Announces Fall 2022 Scholarship

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship announces that the application for the Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship is open for the Fall 2022 semester. This scholarship— in honor of the late Ted Rollins and his wife, Holly—is awarded to one deserving high school senior twice a year, who needs a helping hand toward their college tuition.

The winner receives a $5,000 scholarship which may be used to pay for tuition, books, or living expenses. Applications for the next scholarship are due by December 1, 2022. The winner will be chosen and notified via email by December 15, 2022.

For more information or to access the application, visit https://www.rollinsscholarship.org/.

In October 2021, the Ted & Holly Rollins Organization was formed to provide a scholarship each spring and fall, open to students nationally. This scholarship honors the late Ted Rollins’ and his wife Holly Rollins’ vision to provide scholarship funding to aspiring students, many of whom are disadvantaged, yet excel academically despite their obstacles.

