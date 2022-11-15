Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Update on Hinton sinkhole

Heavy rains have exacerbated a sinkhole on WV 20 in the town of Hinton in Summers County. West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Chief Engineer of District Operations will explain WVDOH plans to address the problem.

WHO: Joe Pack, P.E., West Virginia Division of Highways Chief Engineer of District Operations.
 
WHAT: Update on plans for repairs to the sinkhole on WV 20 in Hinton.
 
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m.
 
WHERE: Old Riverview Elementary School, across from Hinton Police Station on WV 20.​​

