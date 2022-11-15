Proposed Improvements to Interstate 80/35 & U.S. 6/Hickman Road Interchange to be discussed in Urbandale on November 22, 2022

AMES, Iowa – Nov. 15, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a virtual and in person public information meeting to discuss the proposed improvements to the Interstate 80/35 & U.S. 6/Hickman Road interchange from University Avenue to Douglas Avenue in Polk County.

In-person meeting:

When: November 22, 2022 between 5 and 6:30 pm

Location: Walnut Hills Methodist Church, 12321 Hickman Rd., in Urbandale

Description: Iowa DOT staff and project consultants will be present to discuss the proposed improvements. No formal presentation will be made. The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the contact listed below by November 17.

Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between November 22 (around Noon) – December 5, 2022

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “Interstate 80/35 & U.S. 6/Hickman Road Interchange”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed improvements and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot5047. Comments are due by December 5.

Depending on COVID conditions, in your community, the meeting may need to be moved completely online. If that happens, updates will be found online at: www.iowadot.gov/pim

For general information regarding the public meeting, Allison Smyth, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 1 Office, 1020 S. Fourth St., Ames, Iowa 50010, phone 515-239-1635 or 800-899-0623, email allison.smyth@iowadot.us Interpretation and translation services are available in several languages for free. Please notify the contact listed above if you require a language other than English. Servicios de interpretación y traducción están disponibles en varios idiomas gratis. Favor de notificar el contacto enumerado a continuación si requiere un idioma que no sea inglés.

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again.



Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.