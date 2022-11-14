Senate Bill 1361 Printer's Number 2016
PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 2016
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1361
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY YAW, BARTOLOTTA AND VOGEL, NOVEMBER 14, 2022
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,
NOVEMBER 14, 2022
AN ACT
Providing for carbon dioxide geologic sequestration primacy; and
imposing duties on the Department of Environmental
Protection.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Carbon
Dioxide Geologic Sequestration Primacy Act.
Section 2. Submittal of application.
Within 90 days of the effective date of this section, the
Department of Environmental Protection shall submit to the
United States Environmental Protection Agency an application
seeking primary enforcement authority for Class VI wells,
relating to carbon dioxide geologic sequestration injection
wells, as specified in 40 CFR Pt. 145 (relating to state UIC
program requirements).
Section 3. Standards.
The Commonwealth hereby incorporates by reference the
