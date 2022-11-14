Senate Bill 1361 Printer's Number 2016

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 2016

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1361

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY YAW, BARTOLOTTA AND VOGEL, NOVEMBER 14, 2022

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,

NOVEMBER 14, 2022

AN ACT

Providing for carbon dioxide geologic sequestration primacy; and

imposing duties on the Department of Environmental

Protection.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Carbon

Dioxide Geologic Sequestration Primacy Act.

Section 2. Submittal of application.

Within 90 days of the effective date of this section, the

Department of Environmental Protection shall submit to the

United States Environmental Protection Agency an application

seeking primary enforcement authority for Class VI wells,

relating to carbon dioxide geologic sequestration injection

wells, as specified in 40 CFR Pt. 145 (relating to state UIC

program requirements).

Section 3. Standards.

The Commonwealth hereby incorporates by reference the

