PSC Cost Recovery Clause Hearings Set for Thursday, November 17


TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission’s (PSC) annual cost recovery clause hearings will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 17. The hearings will determine 2023 recovery charges for fuel and purchased power, storm protection plans, environmental, conservation, and other costs for customers of Florida Power & Light Company; Duke Energy Florida, LLC; Tampa Electric Company; and Florida Public Utilities Company.

2023 purchased gas and natural gas conservation recovery charges for customers of Florida City Gas; Peoples Gas System; St. Joe Gas Company, Inc.; and Florida Public Utilities Company will also be determined. 

November 18 is reserved to continue the hearing, if needed.  

Thursday, November 17, 2022

9:30 a.m.

Betty Easley Conference Center

Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148)

4075 Esplanade Way

Tallahassee, Florida

A live broadcast of the hearing will be available on the PSC’s website (click “Watch Live Broadcast” in the left side toolbar) and may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing).

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

