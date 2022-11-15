Submit Release
New Social Network 1.Vision Demolishes Language Barriers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1.Vision (www.1.vision) is on a mission to unite “Together as 1”. The platform's built-in universal translator breaks through language barriers.

Aiming to promote freedom of speech and provide an apolitical and positive user environment, 1.Vision is an "everything" platform, allowing users to communicate, read, and post content in over 42 languages with real-time video translations.

A typical user experience on 1.Vision vision feels familiar, except without the hassle and mental gymnastics you might find when your old social app feeds with international creators and multi-language content.

1.Vision (1 Live) lets users share in real-time and live broadcast video streaming in 42 languages, using their smartphone with 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection. Broadcast in English, and followers can listen and comment in their preferred language.

1.Vision allows for seamless conversion of images featuring written text, handwriting, and OCR printed documents.

Founder Simon Wilby states, "We want 1.Vision to be the one-stop shop for communication" when describing the platform, which is actively on its way to eliminating language barriers while providing comfort and security to its users.

1.Vision works on every smartphone and device with a web browser.

The self-funded platform is only a few weeks from launch, without VC funding, and boasts a 3.3 million user ecosystem built by Simon Wilby without traditional marketing means.

This is truly an “everything” social network and a 1 stop shop for the entire World to communicate.

Jane Owen
Jane Owen Public Relations Inc
jane@janeowenpr.com

