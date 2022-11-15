Censinet and KLAS Research to Recognize Cybersecurity Transparent Leaders at HLTH 2022
More Than 65 Vendor Organizations and 200+ Products Now Designated Cybersecurity Transparent, Demonstrating a Continuing Commitment to Cyber Preparedness
Cybersecurity maturity and preparedness is now a core evaluation and purchasing criteria for providers looking for Best in KLAS solutions.”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, and KLAS Research, a leading healthcare research and insights firm, will recognize new recipients of the Cybersecurity Transparent designation at the HLTH 2022 event at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV, November 13-16, 2022. These new recipients include:
— Taylor Davis, President of KLAS Research
Findhelp
Carium
Ciox Health
DrFirst
With now more than 65 healthcare vendor organizations and 200+ products recognized as “Cybersecurity Transparent” by Censinet and KLAS Research, rapid market adoption of this designation reflects the critical importance of cyber maturity and preparedness in the evaluation, implementation, and use of software and services across the healthcare ecosystem. For a full list of Cybersecurity Transparent organizations, please visit https://klasresearch.com/censinet.
As part of its annual benchmark report Best in KLAS® 2022 Awards: Software and Services, KLAS added a category under software and services that signifies if a product has gone through a Censinet risk assessment and received a “Cybersecurity Transparent” designation, indicating that the product meets the rigorous requirements for deployment and integration into a healthcare provider’s environment.
“Cybersecurity maturity and preparedness is now a core evaluation and purchasing criteria for providers looking for Best in KLAS solutions,” said Taylor Davis, President of KLAS Research. “Integrating Cybersecurity Transparency into our Best in KLAS report not only fosters industry-wide transparency, but accelerates innovation adoption across the industry without compromising patient safety, care delivery, and business operations.”
“We congratulate the new Cybersecurity Transparent awardees and thank you for your commitment to improving cyber maturity and preparedness,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “With ransomware now a direct threat to patient safety, we’re honored to continue working with KLAS Research to significantly improve the cyber risk posture of the third-party software and services that healthcare delivery organizations rely upon everyday to deliver patient care.”
To meet with a Censinet or KLAS Research representative about the Cybersecurity Transparent initiative at HLTH 2022, please send an email to info@censinet.com.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, enables healthcare organizations to take the risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based risk exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. RiskOps builds upon the Company’s foundational success with third-party risk management (TPRM) for healthcare. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
About KLAS Research
KLAS Research has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at https://klasresearch.com.
