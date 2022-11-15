Caring For Others Celebrates Thanksgiving w/ 22nd Harvest Distribution-Comfort & Care, Champ Bailey serves as ambassador
Their largest distribution ever, 1,500 Families will receive traditional Thanksgiving foods and clothingATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 with a mission to eradicate poverty, is hosting its 22nd Annual Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9:00am-1:00pm. Held just prior to Thanksgiving, the distribution allows those suffering in poverty the opportunity to celebrate with loved ones and give thanks.
“Our Harvest Distribution has been a priority since we started Caring For Others over two decades ago,” said Caring For Others, Inc. Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “People deserve to live their lives with dignity, and shouldn’t have to worry about basic necessities when we should be enjoying time with family and loved ones.“
The distribution takes place at Caring For Others headquarters (3537 Browns Mill Road SE in Atlanta). Individuals wishing to volunteer at the distribution or to make a donation can find those options on the organization’s website at www.Caring4Others.org. Caring For Others will be providing thousands of pounds of poultry and other meats, produce, blankets and clothing as we head into the cold winter months.
“Comfort & Care is our biggest distribution of the year where we will give 1,500 families in poverty a full Thanksgiving meal and some warm winter clothing just as winter is approaching,” said Richmond-Shockley. “The more volunteers and donations we have, the bigger we can make it. Inflation in the past year is threatening to send many from our community into poverty and we are blessed to be able to provide a good meal and some comfort to those that need it most.”
Comfort & Care 2022 will include the support of NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey working to promote and support the extensive community work by Caring for Others year round.
“I am honored to be on-site as an ambassador to Caring for Others during the Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution this year,” said Champ Bailey. “Ms. Shockley and her team are providing for families all over Georgia and around the world with food, clothing, disaster relief and more. I am thankful for Caring For Others’ life-changing mission this Thanksgiving and we hope you will support them this holiday season.”
To make a donation to the 22nd Annual Harvest Distribution or to learn more about Caring For Others, please visit www.Caring4Others.org.
AMY PARRISH
Rhythm Communications, LLC
+1 4043106559
email us here