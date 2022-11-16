Yellowblue LED Lighting Helps Barrett Automotive Services Reduce Energy Costs
Current rebate and new LED lights improve exterior lighting and save money, https://yellowblueled.com
The exterior of the building and the signage is brighter than ever before, and we look forward to reduced utility bills in the months ahead from our new LED lights.”PLEASANT HILL, IOWA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowblue LED, the commercial LED lighting company of Eco Technologies International at https://yellowblueled.com, helped Barrett Automotive Services, https://barrettautomotiveservices.com, create a safer, brighter work environment and reduce their utility bills.
— Bryce Barrett, Barrett Automotive Services Owner
Barrett Automotive Services wanted to improve the exterior of their small auto repair shop in Epworth, Iowa with LED lights without spending a lot of money or having to close during business hours for the installation process. They contacted Yellowblue LED for their no-cost energy assessment and discovered they were eligible for the Alliant Energy rebates currently available through the end of the year.
“After discussing their specific needs, we installed new exterior awning LED lighting at Barrett Automotive Services in a matter of hours,” states John Hutchcroft, Yellowblue LED VP of Field Development. “Every two, 110-watt, high output eight-foot fluorescent bulbs were replaced with two, four-foot LED 22-watt LED bulbs. Now, they will save $856.00 annually in energy costs and have a brighter and safer work environment.”
Any business with an account from public holding company Alliant Energy, https://www.alliantenergy.com, that has a facility no larger than 50,000 square feet and an electric bill below $100,000 are eligible for the Alliant Energy Small Business Energy Solutions Program. These rebates are only available through an approved provider like Yellowblue LED.
“The entire process was quick and easy through Yellowblue LED, and Alliant Energy paid 70% of the total cost of lights and installation through their energy rebate program,” states Bryce Barrett, Barrett Automotive Services Owner. “The exterior of the building and the signage is brighter than ever before, and we look forward to reduced utility bills in the months ahead from our new LED lights.”
To schedule a no-cost energy assessment and learn more, visit https://yellowblueled.com/contact or call 515-494-4700.
About Yellowblue LED
As part of Eco Technologies International since 2011, Yellowblue LED is a leader in the commercial lighting industry, helping thousands of small to medium-sized businesses find the perfect LED lighting to increase productivity and greatly reduce utility costs. Yellowblue LED currently has regional offices in metro Milwaukee, WI, Des Moines, IA and Dallas, TX, serving the entire Midwest and more through a network of Independent Agents and Representatives. Through their proprietary software and systems, they make sales simple and provide cost-effective, beautiful lighting solutions for customers. For more information, visit https://yellowblueled.com/.
