Daily Session Report for Monday, November 14, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
November 14, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 4:08 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Gina Curry.
The Speaker submitted for the record the Consolidated Financial Statements for Temple University for Fiscal Years Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 2373
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 2909 Transportation
HB 2910 Judiciary
HB 2911 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2912 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2913 Children and Youth
HB 2914 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2915 Health
HB 2916 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2920 Consumer Affairs
HB 2921 Judiciary
SB 358 Health
SB 1317 Judiciary
HR 241 State Government
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.