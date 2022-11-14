Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,909 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, November 14, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 14, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 4:08 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Gina Curry.

 

The Speaker submitted for the record the Consolidated Financial Statements for Temple University for Fiscal Years Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 2373

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2909   Transportation

HB 2910   Judiciary

HB 2911   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2912   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2913   Children and Youth

HB 2914   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2915   Health

HB 2916   Environmental Resources and Energy

 

HB 2920   Consumer Affairs

HB 2921   Judiciary

                   

SB 358      Health

 

SB 1317    Judiciary

 

HR 241     State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

 

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, November 14, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.