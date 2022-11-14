Daily Session Report for Monday, November 14, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 14, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 4:08 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Gina Curry.

The Speaker submitted for the record the Consolidated Financial Statements for Temple University for Fiscal Years Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 2373

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 2909 Transportation

HB 2910 Judiciary

HB 2911 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2912 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2913 Children and Youth

HB 2914 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2915 Health

HB 2916 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2920 Consumer Affairs

HB 2921 Judiciary

SB 358 Health

SB 1317 Judiciary

HR 241 State Government

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.