Commissioning of drinking water line in Devashtich district

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - On the second day of his working trip to the cities and districts of Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon put in commission a drinking water line in Ghazantarak village community of Devashtich district.

It was reported that implementation of the drinking water line project is planned for 9 thousand people. As a result, 1910 households in 6 villages of Ghazantarak were provided with clean drinking water.

It is worth noting that this project was implemented with the financing of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the International Fund for Agricultural Development "IFAD" at the cost of 2 million 860 thousand somoni for one year.

Years ago, access to clean drinking water was considered one of the problems of Ghazantarak villagers. By digging two vertical wells and laying pipes with a diameter of 50 to 160 millimeters, drinking water was made available to the population for a length of 18 kilometers. This good initiative of the Government of the country was an occasion of happiness and appreciation for the residents.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the implementation of the project in the village is one of the practical measures of the Government of the Republic for the access of the population to clean drinking water, and is considered one of the important social and health issues of the population.

It is expected that in the future, a new drinking water supply line will be put into use in Ghazantarak village community of Devashtich district, and residents of other areas of this village will be provided with drinking water.

The goal of the project is to improve rural infrastructure, access of the population to clean drinking water, increase the productivity of agricultural products, purchase of agricultural machinery and organization of fruit and vegetable processing workshops.

As part of this project, 38 vertical wells are planned to be built, and 22 of them have been put into operation.

22 thousand people live in Ghazantarak village community of Devashtich district. The area of rural agricultural land is 11 thousand 200 hectares, using the conditions provided by the Government of the country, the land is used wisely and efficiently, and the standard of living of the population is improving year by year.