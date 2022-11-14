Opening of sports palace "Pahlavononi sughdi" in Devashtich district

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - On November 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, put into operation a sports palace "Pahlavononi sughdi" in Ghazantarak village community of Devashtich district.

This facility was built as part of construction works in honor of the 30th anniversary of the XVI Session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan at the cost of 3 million somoni.

The sports palace "Pahlavononi sughdi" (Sogdian wrestlers) was built with the funding of the Department of Main Construction of the Executive Body of State Power of Sughd Province, and the contractor of the facility is "Azam-Y" Limited Liability Company.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon praised the construction works of the facility and tasked the officials to attract more young people to sports.

The new sports facilities on the area of 885 square meters were built taking into account the necessary conditions and in accordance with the requirements of sports and health. There are 10 rooms in the sports palace, including changing rooms, sanitary and working rooms, and seats for 300 people are provided for watching sports competitions.

It is worth mentioning that the sports palace is mainly designed for wrestling, karate and gymnastics, and along with boys, girls are also trained. With the construction of this modern facility, various types of sports are developing in Devashtich district.

The sports palace "Pahlavononi sughdi" has modern facilities, along with equipping the facility with a special sports carpet, 40 athletes were provided with sports clothes by the Committee for Youth and Sports under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Over the past few years, within the framework of the public youth policy, with the support of the great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, hundreds of sports facilities that meet the needs of the time have been built in Sughd Province, and a foundation has been created for attracting teenagers and young people to sports.