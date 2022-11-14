Launch of operation of roofed stadium in Devashtich district

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - As part of his working visit to Devashtich district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, launched the operation of a roofed stadium in the village of Hazorchashma.

In accordance with the constructive policy of the top leadership and the Government of Tajikistan and in order to contribute to the prosperity of the Motherland, the local businessman Khirojiddin Saifiddinov built this sports facility.

The covered sports ground is built on the area of 800 square meters and is mainly intended for small football games. 10 residents of the village of Hazorchashma were provided with jobs due to the use of this sports facility.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the patriotic action of the businessman and considered it necessary to use such sports facilities, including sports halls and fields, in the rural areas of Devashtich district. Because sport is one of the means that, along with keeping the society healthy, represents the state and the nation on the world stage.

It is worth mentioning that almost 1200 families live in the village of Hazorchashmai, Mujun village community, Devashtich district, Sughd Province. From now on, children, teenagers and young people of this village will play sports on the newly built field and improve their sports skills while keeping themselves healthy.

Sports-loving teenagers and young people were presented with gifts from the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, consisting of sports clothes and accessories. Young people promised to play football and exercise in their spare time.

There is 1 sports school and more than 110 sports facilities in Devashtich district, where 20 coaches train 440 teenagers and young people. In the district, attention is paid to the development of football, volleyball, karate, wrestling, checkers, chess, wushu and other sports.