Opening of "Malika" service complex and meeting with orphans in Devashtich district

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - On November 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the "Malika" service complex in the village of Hazorchashma, Devashtich district.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon got acquainted with the conditions created in the center and had a sincere conversation with the employees of the service complex.

More than 20 local women and girls have been provided with permanent jobs in the new workshop.

It was reported that the new facility was built by local businessman Sharifjon Rahmonberdiev within the framework of the action plan dedicated to the 35th anniversary of State Independence and the 30th anniversary of the XVI Session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan. It consists of two floors. A sewing shop is located on the first floor of the service center, equipped with modern sewing equipment and other necessary accessories.

In accordance with the norms of the cutting and sewing industry, good working conditions have been created in the workshop for the preparation of high-quality domestic products.

According to the information of the officials, in a year the factory has the opportunity to offer more than 10 thousand sets of school and work uniforms and a large list of national clothes of high quality for women.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon gave instructions to officials to provide sewing of high-quality uniforms for school and work, to fully supply the market due to the production of domestic products and to reduce its import from abroad.

On the second floor of the "Malika" service complex, a restaurant for 100 seats has been built and is suitable for conducting various cultural events.

The establishment and operation of the "Malika" service complex, in particular, a modern restaurant, allows not only the population of over 5,000 people of Hazorchashma village, but also residents of other villages to use good service conditions for weddings and ceremonies. The restaurant is decorated with a modern design.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon considered the entrepreneur's innovative actions as an example worthy of support.

Here, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon met with children from poor families and orphans and presented gifts to 100 orphans from the cities and districts of Panjakent, Aini, Istaravshan and Devashtich.