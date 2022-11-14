Commissioning of the building of secondary school No. 5 in Devashtich district

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - On November 14, within the framework of his working visit to the Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the building of the general secondary education institution No. 5 in the village of Hazorchashma, Mujun rural community, Devashtich district, Sughd Province.

The project building of the institution was built on an area of 2.14 hectares with the financing of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan. The customer of this educational institution is the "Center for the Implementation of the School Construction and Equipment Project", and the construction works were completed by the workers and specialists of the Limited Liability Company "Stroy-rem".

The well-designed building of general secondary education institution No. 5 of Devashtich district was built within the educational policy of the Head of State Emomali Rahmon, and 1240 students study here in two shifts. 60 teachers are engaged in education and training of children in the institution.

It was reported that the building of the educational institution consists of 4 floors and 26 classrooms, as well as scientific offices and work rooms. In the new building of the educational institution there is a library, a meeting room, a canteen, classrooms for labor education.

Favorable conditions have been created for vocational training in the school. Pupils learn trades and crafts in labor education clubs for boys and tailoring for girls.

In order to attract more teenagers and young people to sports and physical education, a modern sports hall and a chess classroom have been built and equipped in the new institution. Using these modern conditions, students are engaged in various sports, including volleyball, basketball, checkers, chess, table tennis, etc.

President Emomali Rahmon visited the science classrooms and sports hall and had a free and sincere conversation with the teachers and students of the institution. Pupils were guided to make effective use of the favorable conditions, learn in-depth knowledge and regularly engage in sports and physical education.

According to the project, the building of the institution was built in full accordance with the requirements and standards of the field of education, and also has all the infrastructure and auxiliary facilities, such as an independent electric substation, water tower, warehouses, sanitary and hygienic points. The building is fully supplied with heat through its own independent central heating system and has a ventilation system installed.

Decorative trees and colorful flowers have been planted on the terrace and around the building of the educational institution, which add special beauty to the building. A modern sports ground for football training has also been built in the school yard.