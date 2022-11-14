Meet Fantasha Lockington

Sustainable tourism must be recognized, supported, and implemented nationally. This would ensure tourism stakeholders embrace the respect, protection, and preservation of our natural resources from an environmental, economic, and cultural perspective, says Fiji Hotel & Tourism Association Chief Executive Officer Fantasha Lockington.

Mrs. Lockington acknowledges that the tourism private sector stakeholders recognise that sustainable tourism has become essential for smaller destinations. As such, there is a significant need to protect and nurture natural resources and strengthen the industry’s further development and viability.

She said as an industry, tourism is being forced to re-evaluate its future at almost every level – from development to location to the type of tourism we embrace that will ensure we protect our natural resources.

First-world countries could provide access to better technology, resources, and training to ensure existence on these islands can be protected – through more renewable energy, accessing and protecting our natural water sources, and better management of our waste products.

“Tourism has been on the frontlines of climate change for many years. Dealing with intensifying cyclones, noting the damage to nearby reefs and marine ecosystems, bearing the brunt of increasingly violent storm surges, more frequent flooding, and the slow but steady reclamation of seashores is business as usual,” she said.

“FHTA’s involvement is through addressing tourism’s many challenges and being part of the discussion forums to ensure the industry is ready for the future and learning from past experiences. We can see more clearly the impact of bad practices on the environment, what erodes our culture, how our workforces are changing, and the remarkable transformation of post-pandemic demands and expectations of our visitor target markets.

Mrs Lockington mentioned that tourism’s success and long-term strategies for continued success were inextricably linked to many Pacific Island Countries’ economic development.

“Sustainability in tourism is par for the course. This may look different depending on the size of the country. Still, it should be demanded from stakeholders to ensure that every business is held accountable for the footprint they leave for future generations,” she said.

Mrs Lockington highlighted that tourism operators had become champions in this space and were being recognized and rewarded so that their destinations became leaders in showing the world how to better manage and preserve natural resources.

“It should not be about increasing the numbers of visitors to our shores. It should be more about driving the value of tourism up – offering genuine experiences that encourage longer stays, spreads the tourism dollar further into the communities, and allows activities that have positive outcomes on cultures, environments, and socio-economic triggers,” she said.

“The biggest support must be towards protecting the most critical element of our island economies – the ocean. This is our reason for being here; our food, transport, energy, and wellness source. And possibly the best source of medicine for mankind’s many illnesses.”

“But we must look after the ocean first, so it can continue to look after us.”

