Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,901 in the last 365 days.

Meet Tupa’i Robert Ah Sam

Tupa’i Robert Ah Sam believes that Samoa can achieve the PSTPF Goal 2 “Thriving and Inclusive Communities” by developing attractive products and services for visitors to contribute to local communities’ socio-economic development.

Holding the position of Manager Planning and Development, Tupa’i Robert has been with the Samoa Tourism Authority for the last 10 years.

“The key to achieving this goal is for the tourism sector to be inclusive and ensure that local communities are involved and on the same page so that communities are empowered” he said.

Tupa’i Robert shared about a recent collaboration between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to conduct an Energy Audit for hotels and other accommodation properties. The audit monitored energy consumption and identified ways to improve efficiency.

“The audit also highlighted ways to reduce costs for the business while also identifying practical solutions such as the use of inverter Air conditions or the use of energy-efficient appliances. These initiatives were great as businesses were struggling with border closures and were considering other alternative measures to reduce costs,” he said.

Tupa’i Robert also elaborated on the Pacific Sustainability Monitoring Programme, which focused on collecting and monitoring data from selected pilot hotels on resource management such as energy usage, waste generated, and water consumption.

He also noted that there has been collaboration on plastic waste reduction between STA, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Samoa Waste Recycling Management Association have boosted Samoa’s sustainable tourism efforts by promoting the use water re-filling stations and reducing single-use plastic usage in the tourism industry.

ENDS.

You just read:

Meet Tupa’i Robert Ah Sam

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.