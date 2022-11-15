Submit Release
Meet Warwick Marlow

Meet Warwick Marlow who is the Creative Consultant for the Pacific Tourism Organisation Pacific Tourism Waste Action Initiative (PTWAI) Waste Repurposing Workshops which have been rolled out across the region to SPTO Member Countries.

“There is always room for improvement in anything and tourism is one of those spaces where sustainability is vital for a vibrant and dynamic industry,” said Warwick.

According to Warwick, he feels that more benefits need to flow directly into the communities from the tourism industry otherwise it is just colonialism in disguise.  He further notes the overly low wages in the region hence tourism is not an attractive career choice as people are working to support their families not because they love waiting on tables.

Tourism has so much to offer in terms of positive impacts in the communities and working in waste management and creative industries provides positive pathways for participation in reducing waste and other negative impacts generated by the industry.   Warwick believes that Goal 3 of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework on Visible and Valued Cultures can be achieved by researching our ancient traditions, reviving and restoring authenticity and preservation of our cultural identity in an increasingly globalised tourism environment.

Working with SPTO through the PTWAI has provided me a perfect platform for promoting the things that I hold dear like community empowerment, income generation and self-realization through creative action.  As such, we can push back against so much of the evil and destruction in the world through acts of creativity and environmental stewardship.  “Working with PTWAI has given me the perfect opportunity to leave a better world behind me”.



