The Office of the Missouri Military Advocate releases Missouri’s 2022 Military-Friendly Guide

The Office of the Missouri Military Advocate announced today the release of Missouri’s 2022 Military-Friendly Guide. The purpose of the Missouri Military-Friendly Guide is to connect military service members and their families with resources available to them across the state. It is intended to help service members learn more about the state and regions in which they live. The guide contains information on state taxes, employment assistance, licensing, education, and tourism, in addition to contact information for state government offices.

“The Office of Military Advocate, in partnership with the Missouri Department of Economic Development, is delighted to announce Missouri’s 2022 Military-Friendly Guide,” said Harry Roberts, Missouri Military Advocate. “For service members and their families, this guide provides information and resources across state government to ease the transition process. Thank you for your service, and welcome to the Show-Me State!”

Missouri was recently ranked a top destination for military retirees and is home to uniformed members of the military and their families located all across the state.

About the Office of the Missouri Military Advocate

The Office of the Missouri Military Advocate leads Missouri’s efforts to coordinate state and local actions to preserve and expand Missouri’s military installations and agencies, improve the quality of life and opportunities for service members and their families, and to enhance the state’s defense industries. The Military Advocate serves as the liaison between state and federal branches of government and provides enhanced communication to Missouri government leaders and installation communities. The Military Advocate also serves as the Executive Director of the Missouri Military Preparedness and Enhancement Commission.

To learn more about the Office of the Missouri Military Advocate, visit their website.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.