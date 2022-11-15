Author Elisa Morgan Explores How “Christmas Changes Everything” in New Book from Our Daily Bread Publishing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Daily Bread Publishing has announced the release of the new book, Christmas Changes Everything: How the Birth of Jesus Brings Hope to the World by Elisa Morgan — Available now wherever books are sold. Morgan, named one of Christianity Today’s top 50 female influencers of the church and culture, is a popular author and radio/podcast host, and president emeritus of MOPS International.
Christmas changes everything—the course of history and the course of our lives. Nowhere is this more evident than in the stories of the men and women who experienced the first Christmas. From Zechariah’s encounter with an angel in the temple to the Magi who traveled to a village in the Judean wilderness, Christmas influenced who they were, who they would become, and how they would live out their faith—or leave it behind.
In Christmas Changes Everything, beloved author Elisa Morgan explores how God coming to earth as a human child transformed each of the biblical characters who experienced it firsthand, and she reveals how the lessons of the first Christmas can change us today. We learn to say yes to God, accepting His design for our lives. We learn to rejoice, even when we don't understand His ways. And we learn to hope expectantly, confident that He will fulfill all His promises to us.
For more information, visit: https://ourdailybreadpublishing.org/christmas-changes-everything.html
About the Author: Elisa Morgan (MDiv) was named by Christianity Today as one of the top fifty women influencing today’s church and culture. She has authored more than twenty-five books including The Beauty of Broken, Hello, Beauty Full, She Did What She Could, When We Pray Like Jesus, You Are Not Alone: Six Affirmations from a Loving God, and her newest book, Christmas Changes Everything: How the Birth of Jesus Brings Hope to the World. For twenty years, Elisa served as CEO of MOPS International and now is President Emerita. She speaks internationally, writes for Our Daily Bread, and co-hosts Discover the Word radio and the podcast God Hears Her for Our Daily Bread Ministries. With her husband of more than forty years, Evan (Vice President of Online Learning for Our Daily Bread Ministries, www.odbu.org), she has two grown children and two grandchildren who live near her in Denver, Colorado. You can find out more about Elisa, book her to speak at your event and sign up for her blog, Really, which reaches thousands at www.elisamorgan.com. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram (@elisamorganauthor) and on Twitter (@elisa_morgan).
About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit www.OurDailyBreadPublishing.org.
