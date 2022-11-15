The only Canadian named "Best Female Entrepreneur - Business Services" at the 2022 Stevie Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Smith, founder and CEO of Everything Podcasts, is named a 2022 silver winner of the Stevie Award for Best Female Entrepreneur – Business Services and is the only winner in this category from Canada. Hailed as the world’s premier business award, the Stevie® Awards for Women in Business honours women entrepreneurs, executives, and employees making significant industry advancements, spearheading innovation, and shaping the future of business. The 19th annual award gala was held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Smith is a lifelong media professional with over 20 years of executive experience, launching six innovative and successful start-ups. She is known for seeking out innovative concepts to consistently drive sales growth and gross profit performance across North America. In all, Jennifer has had leadership roles in numerous successful start-ups throughout her career. This includes Canada’s OutTV, the world’s first LGBTQ2S+ multimedia network, The Beat 94.5FM, Canada’s first urban radio station, and Roundhouse Radio 98.3FM, Vancouver’s only independent FM station. She also founded Rainbow Connections, an LGBTQ2S+ web portal for businesses and consumers which was sold to Headline Media Group in Toronto. Additionally, Jennifer developed key relationships with large multinational advertising agencies and advertisers to establish the first-ever commercial property in the 68-year history of CBC Radio 2 and launched Vancouver’s newest television station in 28 years, CTV-Channel 9.
With Everything Podcasts, Smith has set the standard for innovation and creativity in the podcast space. Launched in 2019, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith built a full-service digital media podcast production company that offers a turnkey solution for clients by providing a single source end-to-end for ideation creation, script development, production, distribution, promotion, and marketing of a podcast series. Smith and her team of award-winning creatives and world-class talent, develop original podcasts with state-of-the-art and engaging audio to ignite stories with the purpose for global, national, and regional brands. The company takes on 10 pro-bono not-for-profit clients annually to build awareness of important causes through the global reach of the podcasting platform.
Smith says: “Starting a company comes with a myriad of challenges, incredible highs, and difficult lows — it’s the nature of entrepreneurship — but as a lifelong media professional and entrepreneur, I saw an opportunity to advance the media landscape. I understand we’re on the frontlines of messaging and communications, and I firmly believe we have a responsibility — and a great privilege — to break through barriers and carve out space to share truths and champion stories that have historically been silenced or unheard — that is a really big deal to me and one of the driving forces behind Everything Podcasts. If we want to see change, we have to create it; we have to do the hard work to support a culture that celebrates our connections and values our differences as much as our similarities.”
Everything Podcasts grew 145% in its first year, surpassing all expectations, and has since grown from 11 employees to 43 employees. In a short time, Everything Podcasts has created hundreds of episodes heard around the world for brands like KPMG, Feed the Children, King's College London, G&F Financial, The Canadian Museums Association, Seva Canada, University of British Columbia, The Knowledge Network and Curatio medical software company, serving 110 countries in 20+ languages. In 2021, Everything Podcasts entered into a partnership with Pattison Media, Western Canada’s largest private media group.
