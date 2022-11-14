November 14 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Reminds Voters of Remaining Election Dates and Processes

Denver, November 14, 2022 - Today, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is reminding Coloradans of the remaining important dates in the 2022 General Election.

“November 8 marked another successful and secure election for Colorado voters! After Election Day, there is still work to be done by election officials to ensure every vote, including those of our military and overseas voters, is counted,” said Secretary Griswold. “I want to thank our hardworking election officials and workers across Colorado who continue to ensure this election meets the high standards Coloradans deserve when casting a ballot.”

Voters may still check the status of their ballot using Colorado’s BallotTrax system. If voters received a letter or email from their County Clerk noting a signature discrepancy on their voted ballot, they can fix the issue by close of business on November 16, by visiting GoVoteColorado.gov and clicking “Cure my ballot with Txt2Cure,” or by returning the form they received in the mail to their Clerk by close of business on November 16.

Upcoming key election dates include:

November 16 – Last day for voters to fix their ballot if their county has notified them of a signature discrepancy or ID deficiency.

November 16 – Last day for military and overseas ballots to be received by county clerks.

November 18 – The 20-digit random seed is generated for the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit.

November 29 – Deadline for county audit boards to report results of the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit to the Secretary of State’s Office.

November 30 – Deadline for county canvass boards to submit the official abstract of votes cast to the Secretary of State’s Office.

December 5 – Deadline for the Secretary of State’s Office to compile results and for the Secretary of State to certify the election, or to order mandatory recounts as appropriate.

December 6 – Deadline for candidates or political organizations to request a permissive recount.

December 13 – Deadline for completion of a mandatory recount, if required.

December 15 – Deadline for completion of a permissive recount, if requested by a candidate or political organization.

Mandatory recount statute: CRS § 1-10.5-101: “A recount of any election contest shall be held if the difference between the highest number of votes cast in that election contest and the next highest number of votes cast in that election contest is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the highest vote cast in that election contest. If there is more than one person to be elected in an election contest, a recount shall be held if the difference between the votes cast for the candidate who won the election with the least votes and the candidate who lost the election with the most votes is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the votes cast for the candidate who won the election with the least votes. A recount shall occur only after the canvass board certifies the original vote count.

Permissive recount statute: CRS § 1-10.5-106 (2): Whenever a recount is not required, an interested party may submit a notarized written request for recount at the expense of the interested party making the request. This request shall be filed with the secretary of state, the county clerk and recorder, the designated election official, or other governing body that originally certified the candidate, ballot question, or ballot issue for the ballot within twenty-eight days after any primary, general, or coordinated election. Such election official shall notify the political subdivision within which the election was held no later than the day following receipt of the request.