Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,037 in the last 365 days.

Don Patrick, President of Sanford Rose Associates® - Norcross, Featured in Atlanta Business Chronicle

PLANO, TX, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Patrick, President of Sanford Rose Associates® - Norcross, Featured in Atlanta Business Chronicle, What Do Businesses Look for When Hiring Senior Execs?

What qualities do businesses prioritize when hiring senior-level executives? In a new LinkedIn article posted by The Workplace Coach, an executive recruiter discusses the traits that matter most.

Based in Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Don Patrick is president of the executive search firm Sanford Rose Associates® – Norcross. Patrick has been recruiting senior executives for more than 25 years.

“Don told us that even with all the changes affecting the business world, the qualities that he and his clients consider most important when hiring for senior leader positions have remained constant,” Parsons said.

“Whether you’re looking to hire a senior leader, develop employees who have leadership potential, provide senior leader coaching, or advance your own career and leadership mindset, Don’s insights into those qualities are really valuable.”

Read full article here: https://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta/press-release/detail/7827/The_Workplace_Coach_LLC

Darren McDougal
Sanford Rose Associates International
+1 2145568010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Don Patrick, President of Sanford Rose Associates® - Norcross, Featured in Atlanta Business Chronicle

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.