November 14, 2022 – TWC Celebrates Apprenticeship Week

Date: November 14, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

Growing number of employers embrace model to build their workforce

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) is celebrating Apprenticeship Week November 14-20, 2022, and encourages employers to explore how apprenticeship programs can support businesses, education partners, labor organizations, workforce partners, and industry associations to meet the ongoing need for a skilled workforce. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently issued a proclamation recognizing Texas Apprenticeship Week to spotlight the importance of apprenticeship programs as a workforce and economic development tool in Texas. The Texas celebration coincides with National Apprenticeship Week and showcases one of the ways Texas employers are finding and retaining the talent they need to remain competitive in a global economy.

“On-the-job training programs like apprenticeships are a key tool in bridging the middle-skills gap in Texas,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This earn-while-you-learn model helps Texans develop sought-after skills and prepare for high-wage, high-demand careers available in our growing economy.”

There are more than 693 registered apprenticeship programs in the state, with 22,753 active participants. In addition, Chapter 133 apprenticeships have trained over approximately 20,000 apprentices in the past three years, with an investment of $14.6 million. Texas is continuing to innovate and invest in the area of apprenticeship, dedicating $15 million to the healthcare apprenticeships initiative and $4 million to the critical skills initiative earlier this year.

“Registered Apprenticeship or as I like to call it ‘the Other Higher Education,’ is one of the most important workforce development tools available, offering Texans the opportunity to build their careers, gain hands-on experience, and simultaneously earn a wage,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Apprenticeships have expanded from traditional trades to wider professions like IT, healthcare, and more. These programs set Texans up for not just a job, but a career.”

Texas Apprenticeship Week recognizes leaders in business, labor, education, and industry, and highlights how apprenticeships prepare workers for careers in demand today and in the future. Events are planned around the state to showcase Texas apprenticeships and the employers benefiting from the work-based learning model. ApprenticeshipTexas encourages local employers and industry partners to develop new apprenticeship training programs and expand on current Registered Apprenticeship training programs.

“ TWC ’s apprenticeship team is here to support participating Texas employers as they develop, expand and operate apprenticeship programs to build their workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Apprenticeships offer employers a choice and a customized training solution to broaden their talent pipeline and grow their business.”

Employers seeking information on building the core components of a Registered Apprenticeship training program should contact TWC at ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.texas.gov or visit the ApprenticeshipTexas website.

