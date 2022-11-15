NURO and the NUOS product line to be featured at the AccessAbilities Expo 2022 in Dubai, UAE (Nov. 15-17)

The Middle East's largest exhibition for the well-being of People of Determination will be welcoming NURO's groundbreaking technology for Communication by Brain

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- NURO CORP. (Waterloo, Canada) and NURO MIDDLE EAST LLC. (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) are pleased to announce that the NUOS product line, NURO's zero-surgery neurotechnology for Communication and Computing by Brain, will be featured at the AccessAbilities Expo 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Center from November 15th to the 17th.Launched by his Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the AccessAbilities Expo is the largest conference in the Middle East to enhance the lives of People of Determination. All of the latest technologies and services will be showcased by the region's biggest distributors, international manufacturers, government entities, medical and education centers. The exhibition is a global hub to learn, explore the emerging trends and innovations and have fun for everyone. With over 250 companies from across the World, the AccessAbilities Expo visitors will get a truly unique opportunity to discover the most advanced technologies and solutions designed for People with Disabilities, 50 million of whom live in the Middle East.NURO is thrilled to be attending such important event and our local team in Dubai is excited to meet you at Booth 6342 in the Dubai World Trade Center. Our technology has been implemented with children, adults and the elderly in many countries and across many conditions such as Stroke, Trauma, various Neurodegenerative Diseases and Disorders like ALS, Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebral Palsy, Epileptic States, Autism, Rare Syndromes, Comatose States and more... happily shocking both family members and expert clinicians by allowing these individuals to regain Communication literally within minutes.Experience the NUOS products and let us know how we can further partner and collaborate with you to bring the second generation of our award-winning surgery-free technology to individuals in need. For the past 8 years, NURO has defined instantaneous Communication and Computing by Brain where traditional Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) systems have failed to assist. We are here for you and are eagerly ready to present to you one of the most advanced and safest neurotechnologies available in the World today.For more information about the AccessAbilities Expo 2022, please visit www.accessabilitiesexpo.com For more information about NURO, please visit www.nuro.world >> Your Contact for NURO in Dubai, United Arab Emirates:NURO MIDDLE EAST LLC.Mohamad NuwailaDirector of Sales & Marketing+971 56 567 8081mohamad@nuro.world>> Your Contact for NURO in Amman, Kingdom of Jordan:NURO MIDDLE EAST LLC.Ahmad NuwailaManaging Director+962 79 7000 216ahmad@nuro.worldALL RIGHTS RESERVED.