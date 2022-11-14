UPDATE / SPECIAL OPERATIONS / FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / NEGLIGENT OPERATION

***THIS IS AN UPDATE TO THE INITIAL NEWS RELEASE THAT WAS PUBLISHED ON OCTOBER 3, 2022; THE INITIAL NEWS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE BELOW***

Members of the Vermont State Police completed their investigation into the motor vehicle crash which took place on October 3, 2022, at approximately 1730 hours on VT Route 100 at the intersection with Collins Mill Road in the Town of Newport Center, VT. The investigation has shown that the operator of Vehicle 2, Jordan Carpenter (20) of Newport, VT was traveling north on VT Route 100 and operating his 2002 Yamaha YZF600 Motorcycle. At approximately the same time, a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 operated by Howard Collins (81) of Newport Center, VT was traveling south on VT Route 100 and slowed his vehicle in preparation to turn left onto Collins Mill Road. Collins failed to recognize the hazard of an approaching motorcycle and subsequently began his turning manuever. Carpenter who was still traveling north recognized the turning vehicle in his path and began braking, Carpenter was unable to avoid a collision at which point his vehicle struck the passenger side of the 2016 Dodge Ram 2500. Neither drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in Mr Collins’ involvement in this motor vehicle crash.

In consultation with the Orleans County State’s Attorney, Howard Collins was issued a criminal citation through his attorney to appear before the Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of “Negligent operation,” with death resulting, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091. Mr Collins’ arraignment date is currently scheduled for December 27, 2022, at 1000 hours. Members of the media and public should contact the court clerk before the scheduled arraignment date to confirm the hearing. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the arraignment. The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time.

***INITIAL NEWS RELEASE IS BELOW, WITH UPDATES IN RED***

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5004486

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: Headquarters - Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 3, 2022, at approximately 1731 hours

STREET: VT Route 100

TOWN: Newport Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Collins Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Howard Collins

AGE: 81

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact Damage to Passenger Side Front Wheel Well

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jordan Carpenter

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? N

HELMET? Y - DOT Approved

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: YZF600

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On October 3, 2022, at approximately 1731 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a car versus motorcycle collision at the intersection of VT Route 100 and Collins Mill Road in the Town of Newport Town, VT. The operator of Vehicle 1 was identified as Howard Collins (81) of Newport Center, VT. The operator of Vehicle 2 was identified as Jordan Carpenter (20) of Newport, VT, Carpenter sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

Preliminary investigation has shown that Operator 1 was traveling south on VT Route 100 and had begun to slow his vehicle in an attempt to turn left onto Collins Mill Road. The operator of Vehicle 2 had been traveling north on VT Route 100, saw the hazard of a turning vehicle ahead of him and attempted to avoid a collision by braking. Ultimately Carpenter was unable to avoid a collision and subsequently struck the passenger side front fender of Vehicle 1. Operator 2 and his motorcycle came to a position of uncontrolled rest within the northbound lane of VT Route 100. Operator 1 brought his vehicle to a position of controlled rest on Collins Mill Road just east of VT Route 100.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on the scene by members of the Orleans County Sheriff's Department, Vermont DMV Enforcement, Newport Center Fire Department and Newport Ambulance. Members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are actively investigating this incident. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact the Williston State Police Barracks.

No further information is available at this time.