Berlin Barracks / Violation of APO; Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3004773

TROOPER: Matthew Helpard

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2025 at approximately 1600 hours

LOCATION: Waitsfield

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order; Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Michael Rielly

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the identities of victims of domestic or sexual assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a possible violation of an abuse prevention order. Subsequent investigation indicated Michael Rielly contacted the protected person by text messages, which was a violation of the abuse prevention order. Rielly was arrested without incident at the Berlin State Police Barracks. He was processed and subsequently lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE AND TIME: 07/16/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NECF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Attached