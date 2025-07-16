Berlin Barracks / Violation of APO; Violation of Conditions of Release
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3004773
TROOPER: Matthew Helpard
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/15/2025 at approximately 1600 hours
LOCATION: Waitsfield
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order; Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Michael Rielly
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the identities of victims of domestic or sexual assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a possible violation of an abuse prevention order. Subsequent investigation indicated Michael Rielly contacted the protected person by text messages, which was a violation of the abuse prevention order. Rielly was arrested without incident at the Berlin State Police Barracks. He was processed and subsequently lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE AND TIME: 07/16/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NECF
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: Attached
