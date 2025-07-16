Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Violation of APO; Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A3004773

TROOPER: Matthew Helpard                                         

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2025 at approximately 1600 hours

LOCATION: Waitsfield

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order; Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Michael Rielly    

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the identities of victims of domestic or sexual assault. 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a possible violation of an abuse prevention order. Subsequent investigation indicated Michael Rielly contacted the protected person by text messages, which was a violation of the abuse prevention order. Rielly was arrested without incident at the Berlin State Police Barracks. He was processed and subsequently lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE AND TIME: 07/16/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NECF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

