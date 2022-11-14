Submit Release
St. Johnsbury // 2 Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A4008967                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury               

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/14/22 at approximately 1319 hours

STREET: Portland St

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: FW Webb

WEATHER:         Clear, Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Karrie Lowrey

AGE: 41     

SEAT BELT? Unknown at this time

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Super Duty with a Dump Body

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damage, totaled.

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: NVRH

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Llyod Rowell

AGE: 59    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

 

PASSENGER: Brian Wheeler

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Super Duty

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant front end damage.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 11/14/22 at approximately 1319 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury received calls reporting a vehicle head-on collision on Portland St. in front of FW Webb.

 

St Johnsbury Fire Department, CALEX Ambulance, and Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks responded to the scene.

 

Through initial investigation, Troopers found Lowrey (41), crossed the center line while operating a 2015 Super Duty and collided into Rowell (59), who was operating a 2017 Super Duty. Wheeler (59) was a passenger in Rowell's vehicle.

 

Lowrey was transported by CALEX with non-life threatening injuries. Rowell and Wheeler were uninjured.

 

Investigation is still on-going, and any witnesses are asked to reach out to Trooper Adam Aremburg at 802-748-3111.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038, Driving Lanes for Traffic

 

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov

 

