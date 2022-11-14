St. Johnsbury // 2 Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4008967
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/14/22 at approximately 1319 hours
STREET: Portland St
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: FW Webb
WEATHER: Clear, Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Karrie Lowrey
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Unknown at this time
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Super Duty with a Dump Body
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damage, totaled.
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: NVRH
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Llyod Rowell
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT
PASSENGER: Brian Wheeler
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Super Duty
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant front end damage.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/14/22 at approximately 1319 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury received calls reporting a vehicle head-on collision on Portland St. in front of FW Webb.
St Johnsbury Fire Department, CALEX Ambulance, and Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks responded to the scene.
Through initial investigation, Troopers found Lowrey (41), crossed the center line while operating a 2015 Super Duty and collided into Rowell (59), who was operating a 2017 Super Duty. Wheeler (59) was a passenger in Rowell's vehicle.
Lowrey was transported by CALEX with non-life threatening injuries. Rowell and Wheeler were uninjured.
Investigation is still on-going, and any witnesses are asked to reach out to Trooper Adam Aremburg at 802-748-3111.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038, Driving Lanes for Traffic
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VSP-St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov