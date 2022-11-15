Aki Celebrates Its Most-Awarded Year by Paying it Forward

Aki Technologies Aki Technologies volunteering

Leader in personalized advertising marks a year of growth and commits to ongoing giving with its charitable initiative, the Giving Moment

We are incredibly fortunate to be celebrating this growth. ... And we are excited to be in the position to give back and support causes that are near and dear to our clients’ hearts.” — Scott Swanson, Aki Technologies CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 15, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aki Technologies, an Inmar Intelligence company, today announced its intent to mark its most-awarded year with the relaunch of its Ads for Good™ program.

In Q4 2022, a time when major advertising providers are reporting record low advertising revenue results, Aki is celebrating 30% year over year revenue growth, partnerships with 150 new advertisers in 2022, and increased its staff by 25% in 2022. Furthermore, Aki has won several notable industry awards of late.

Aki’s campaigns, technology, and customer service have won recognition in 2021 and 2022 with 15 different industry accolades from publications and industry organizations such as Digiday, Modern Retail, OMMA, and Campaign Media Awards which recognized Aki as a leading advertising solutions provider within each of their respective categories of recognition. Several awards were won in partnership with major brands including Diageo, Primal Kitchen, Off the Eaten Path (a PepsiCo brand), Family Dollar, Clorox, and other Fortune 500s. And individuals at Aki were recognized by AdExchanger and AdMonsters for exceptional contributions to innovation and data.

In response to this landmark year, Aki is reprising its philanthropic program, Ads for Good™, through an initiative called the Giving Moment. As part of this program, advertisers who launch a new Q4 campaign with Aki in November or December will have the option of donating Aki-funded advertising impressions to their charity of choice.

“We are so grateful to have the ongoing support of our clients,” said Scott Swanson, CEO & Co-Founder of Aki Technologies, “Given the current economic conditions, especially around digital advertising, we recognize that we are incredibly fortunate to be celebrating this amount of growth and award recognition. In harvest seasons like this one, we are excited to be in the position to give back and support causes that are near and dear to our clients’ hearts, ultimately wielding the work we do to deliver best-in-class advertising for the good of broader communities and noble causes.”

The Giving Moment applies to brand advertisers who initiate a new Q4 program between Nov 1 and Dec 31. Ads for Good™ beneficiaries include charities such as Make-A-Wish foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Laboratoria, Earthjustice and soon, Curesearch.

“Aki Technologies allowed us to tailor our creative work according to the environmental issues that most threatened individual communities, based on their geo-location and fluctuating climate patterns. This enabled us to understand what topics that mattered most to our audiences as they seek to protect their ecosystem” said Linda Rogers, Marketing Director, Earthjustice, a 2022 Ads For Good™ partner that has reached more than 600,000 devices as a result of Ads for Good™. In 2022, Ads for Good™ reached more than 5,000,000 devices over all.

Since its inception in 2015, Aki Technologies has grown organically. After raising an initial seed round of $3.75 million, Aki was self-sustaining. In October 2021, Aki Technologies was acquired by Inmar Intelligence, a leader in data and retail marketing, which has helped the company’s continued success. The company plans for deepened measurement enhancements to the CTV ONE product suite that it launched in August and additional 2023 product developments spanning social, incentives, and digital out of home.

About Aki Technologies

Aki Technologies, an Inmar Intelligence company, empowers brands and retailers to reach people by targeting pivotal moments in the consumer journey with personalized advertising. With four personalization patents, Aki’s award-winning technology dynamically tailors ads in the moment based on region, weather, buying preferences, and other historical and present factors. This ensures a more relevant ad experience that drives stronger campaign results. To learn how Aki’s personalized mobile, CTV, desktop and DOOH campaigns can help you reach your marketing goals, visit http://www.a.ki.