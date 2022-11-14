Cleveland Guardians' catcher Austin Hedges & family honored at Wells of Life's Annual Legacy Circle Gala
Humanitarian of the Year Award recipients, Austin & Maggie Hedges, pictured with Wells of Life Founder and CEO, Nick Jordan
Wells of Life Founder and CEO, Nick Jordan (right) and Wells of Life Ireland Operations Director, Aidan Jordan (left), stand with Executive Board President and Servant Leader Award recipient, Pete Callahan (center).
Fundraising Event Raised $1.84 Million
“This year’s gala has advanced our mission to bring clean, safe water to the people of Uganda,” said Wells of Life Founder and CEO Nick Jordan. “From the inception of Wells of Life, we have been marching toward our goal of bringing clean water and educational programs to one million people in rural Uganda, and with the support of our generous donors like the Hedges family, we not only accomplished our goal but are even more motivated and inspired to reach our next goal of another 1 million people served.”
Additionally, the Servant Leader Award was presented to longtime supporter and Executive Board President, Pete Callahan. “Saving thousands of lives through clean water, for generations to come, is the greatest legacy I can leave for my children and grandchildren,” Pete stated as he received the Servant Leader Award. “This is one of the proudest accomplishments of my life.”
Wells of Life’s 1,000th well was donated by Austin Hedges at the Legacy Circle Gala which will help the organization in serving one million rural Ugandans by the end of 2022. The Hedges Family have been faithful financial supporters of the organization and have led on-the-ground efforts to help Wells of Life continue to grow into a world class organization. The Hedges family was recognized for these efforts with the Humanitarian of the Year Award.
“Wells of Life continues to do great work for rural Ugandans and provides vital services and resources to hundreds of thousands of people every day,” said Humanitarian Award honoree, Austin Hedges. “I hope I can play a small role in that success and encourage others to commit to empowering these rural communities in Uganda through giving the gift of clean water.”
Wells of Life presented Eric and Michelle Mear, of BYLT Basics, with the Corporate Partner of the Year Award. “We are so appreciative of the support of BYLT Basics and the Mear family throughout this year,” said Wells of Life Founder and CEO Nick Jordan. Other notable attendees include former Miss Uganda Elizabeth Bagaya, who volunteers at Wells of Life in the WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) educational program. Bagaya spoke to attendees about her own childhood in a rural Ugandan village and experiencing the need for clean water. She has been an integral part of the Wells of Life organization in Uganda by elevating young girls’ self-esteem and equipping them with important information about hygiene.
This year’s Legacy Circle Gala was co-chaired by philanthropists Dr. Jacqueline Dupont Carlson, Laurie Cadieux, Carina Hathaway, Michelle Jordan, and Suzie Zetz and was made possible through the support of event sponsor, Lugano Diamonds.
To access photos from the event, please visit: Wells of Life Legacy Circle Gala Photos (Photo Credit: KLK Photography)
About Wells of Life Wells of Life is a 501(c)(3) non-profit Christian organization based in Orange County that provides safe access to clean, sustainable drinking water in the communities of rural Uganda. Founded in 2008, Wells of Life has drilled or rehabilitated 820 wells across 19 districts in Uganda and, through a steady decade of growth, has served more than 942,000 people. With a 100% donation, Wells of Life provides clean water through the installation or restoration of sustainable borehole water wells and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) educational programs. Wells of Life also has an in-country office staffed with an In-Country Director, Deputy Director and 16 other full-time employees in Uganda.
For more information about Wells of Life and its work, please visit WellsOfLife.org, follow them on Twitter, @WellsOfLife, Instagram, @TheWellsOfLife, and like them on Facebook at facebook.com/TheWellsOfLife.
