VETERAN VOCALIST AND SONGWRITER, CORA HAIRSTON ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF DEBUT ALBUM ‘COUNT ON ME’
It is a blessing to be able to record this precious album at my age. God is so good!”LOGAN, WV, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Media Strategies is proud to announce the release of “Count On Me”, the debut album from Cora Hairston. The heartfelt collection of gospel recordings is one of two major milestones for the veteran vocalist and songwriter in 2022; she celebrated her 80th birthday and released her debut album in the same year.
The producer of “Count On Me” is Ron Sowell, the Musical Director of National Public Radio’s “Mountain Stage,” and the Executive Producer is Cora’s longtime friend and former pianist, Bob Noone.
The project, recorded and mixed by Beckley, WV's Dan Bailey, features several very special guest artists, including Glenn Leonard, the former lead tenor of Motown legends The Temptations, Joe Coleman, former lead singer of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame vocal group The Platters and West Virginia Music Hall of Fame member and Mountain Stage pianist Bob Thompson.
In addition to her debut album, Ms. Hairston is the author of two novels, Faces Behind the Dust and Hello World Here Comes Claraby Rose, both fictionalized accounts based on her childhood growing up in a black coal camp in Logan County, West Virginia.
“It is such a blessing to be able to record this precious album at my age. God is so good!” said Hairston, whose rich vocals have been favorably compared to Tina Turner and gospel great Mavis Staples.
Cora Hairston’s “Count On Me” album is being released both in CD and digital format in December 2022 and will be available at Amazon.com and across all digital platforms, as well as select retailers. Live performances of the album are being planned for 2023.
A very limited number of advance CD copies of the album are available now and can be personally inscribed by Mrs. Hairston while supplies last for $20.00, which includes free shipping within the continental United States.
For orders and inquiries, email ashna3@frontier.com or call 304-946-2912. For media requests, please contact
