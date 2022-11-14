These (Super Cute) High-Quality Baby Dishes Take the Stress Out of Mealtime
No More Flying Saucers - The Award-Winning Baby Gear Engineers at Abiie, LLC Debut Fun, Food-Safe OctopodⓇ Dishware That Stays Put (and Cleans Up Fast!)
The OctopodⓇ combines modern toxin-free materials with guaranteed super-suction technology to ensure that food stays put and clean up is stress-free.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November is National Stress Awareness month, and few jobs are more stressful than that of a parent. That’s why the award-winning engineers at Abiie, LLC (AB-BEE) are making mealtime a breeze with the all-new OctopodⓇ baby dishware line. Featuring an innovative suction-cup base for a no-slip grip and the highest quality easy-clean, eco-friendly materials, this is family mealtime at its best.
“Most parents know the headache of preparing a healthy, wholesome meal for their little one, only to watch it go sailing onto the floor moments afterward,” explains company founder, inventor, and lead design engineer Kenneth Chuah. “The OctopodⓇ combines modern toxin-free materials with guaranteed super-suction technology to ensure that food stays put and clean up is stress-free.”
Abiie, LLC first earned national recognition on The Ellen Show with the introduction of their groundbreaking Beyond Junior Y Chair, featuring adjustable elements that grow with baby from infancy to adulthood. Since 2007, the brand has quickly become a trusted favorite of eco-conscious parents across the country with its minimalist-inspired designs, environmentally friendly approach, and a commitment to superior safety.
The OctopodⓇ baby dishware collection is no exception to the brand’s high performance standards. Choose from a selection of ergonomic designs, including a fun, parent-approved silicone “frog” in various colors ($14.90) or a 100% non-toxic bamboo bowl, round plate, or triangle plate with spoon ($20.99 each). Each dish helps to control mealtime chaos with a suction-guaranteed design that:
Features 100% food-safe materials - BPA-free, phthalate-free, PVC-free, lead-free, and conforms to all US and European safety standards for children
Simplifies prep and cleanup - dishwasher, oven, and microwave safe
Encourages new foods - portioned compartments keep foods separated
Easily fits any high-chair or table for easy everyday use
Discover an expanding Abiie, LLC baby gear collection that continues to revolutionize mealtime and more, putting healthy families and the planet first with patented designs that reimagine functionality, safety, and comfort. Shop the complete innovative, safety-tested collection online at abiie.com. Follow @abiiebaby on Instagram for product updates, reviews, special offers and more. Abiie, LLC - More than baby gear, a way of life!
About Abiie, LLC:
Abiie, LLC was founded in 2007 by award-winning inventor and product design engineer Kenneth Chuah to support healthy families and a healthy planet. An alumnus of the University of Texas, Austin, Chuah is a prize winner of Austin’s Product Competition (2004) and a former design engineer for Motorola. In 2007, he turned his focus to the world of child gear, developing a mission to combine the highest standards of safety with best-in-class durability, functionality, and performance. Now, Abiie, LLC has earned international acclaim and the approval of parents everywhere with patented, award-winning designs that change the way families do mealtime and more. Shop the complete safety-tested collection online at abiie.com. Follow @abiiebaby on Instagram for product updates, reviews, special offers and more. Abiie, LLC - More than baby gear, a way of life!
