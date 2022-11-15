Revvin Releases HELOC-ready Workflows

Valentin Saportas

New digital workflow makes it easier to get borrowers engaged early in the HELOC process and through the rest of the application.

After a number of lenders approached us for pre-built HELOC workflows, we created the offering we’re rolling out to all lenders today.” — Valentin Saportas, CEO, MortgageHippo

CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revvin the leading low-code/no-code digital lending platform, has released a set of HELOC-specific workflows that make it easier for lenders to attract home equity line of credit (HELOC) applicants and gather the required information for delivery to the lender’s LOS. The pre-built workflows can be deployed in a day or two and, like all Revvin workflows, can be customized to the lender’s specific requirements.

“In the current market, homeowners can no longer afford to take equity out of their homes by refinancing, so demand for HELOCs is ramping up,” said CEO Valentin Saportas. “After a number of lenders approached us for pre-built HELOC workflows, we created the offering we’re rolling out to all lenders today. Revvin has always offered lenders the capability to create their own custom workflows, but speed is of the essence too.”

Revvin is the industry’s first high performance Customer Experience Engine and the new HELOC workflows were specifically designed to ask applicants for only the information required to process their loans. Like all Revvin workflows, it captures digital information that is sent directly to the lender’s LOS.

Revvin built its reputation for accelerating time-to-delivery with its pre-defined templates and customized journeys, allowing lenders to originate digital mortgages or any kind of loan profitably right out of the box. The new HELOC workflows continue this tradition. Now HELOC lenders can also leverage the Engine’s agility to craft and deliver the intuitive experiences their borrowers demand. No other digital lending platform makes this as easy as the Revvin Customer Experience Engine.

Revvin delivers the flexibility to originate through any marketing or origination channel, the agility to continuously and quickly adapt to evolving market needs, and the adaptability for lenders to embrace the accelerating pace of change across the landscape, with members, borrowers, partners and even new technologies.

“A number of lenders are already using the new workflows to originate HELOCs and we expect to see more do so in the future,” said Marvin Chang, Chief Commercial Officer for Revvin. “Lenders who make it easy for their borrowers to get equity out of their homes will win marketshare. This is one more example of Revvin focusing its attention on helping lenders of different types and sizes create the frictionless experiences their borrowers are demanding.”

For more information about the new HELOC workflows, contact the company today.

About Revvin

Revvin is the leading low-code/no-code digital lending platform processing thousands of loan applications every month. The platform is used by hundreds of lenders ranging from IMBs to Banks and Credit Unions. The company’s platform is the only modern solution available in the market that enables lenders to quickly and cost-effectively customize workflows, business rules, UI, data flows between systems and many other aspects of the platform through its easy-to-use, low-code/no-code editors. To learn more, please visit https://www.revvin.com.