AZZ Precoat Metals to build new facility in Washington, investing nearly $110 million and creating more than 80 new jobs

AZZ Precoat Metals, a provider of coil coating solutions, announced today it will build a new aluminum coil coating facility in Washington, investing nearly $110 million and creating more than 80 new jobs. The new location will enable AZZ Precoat Metals to meet demand for its metal coil coating and processing services while allowing for the innovation of new products.

“We’re excited to see AZZ Precoat Metals adding a location and creating jobs in Washington,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Thanks to our commitment to workforce development and infrastructure, our state stands out as an ideal location for businesses to invest and expand. We look forward to AZZ Precoat Metals’ continued success as it grows and creates more good-paying jobs for Missourians.”

AZZ Precoat Metals, the leading independent provider of metal coil coating solutions in North America, engages in the advanced application of protective and decorative coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil. The company’s new 25-acre facility will be located in Washington’s Oldenburg Industrial Park and will help meet demand and achieve long term growth.

“We selected the Washington location due to the growing economic development occurring in the area,” said Kurt Russell, Chief Operating Officer of AZZ Precoat Metals. “Additionally, the close proximity to our existing operations ensures local engineering and operational resources will be available for a timely startup and ensures training and staffing assistance will be close by. We are very pleased to have secured a location with several logistical advantages, including rail service and Mississippi River barge access, and being ideally situated near several substrate providers and our customer base. I would like to thank both the City of Washington and the State of Missouri for providing a compelling incentive package. We are very excited to invest in and be a part of Washington’s future.”

AZZ Precoat Metals’ new Washington location is expected to be operational in 2025. Upon completion, the company will operate a total of 14 facilities, including 16 coating lines and 19 value-added processing lines, to increase its industry-leading capacity. AZZ Precoat Metals has secured customer contracts to account for more than 75 percent of its new total capacity. The company’s Washington facility will generate more than 80 skilled jobs that pay salaries well above the county average.

“AZZ Precoat Metals is another example of a great company continuing to grow in Missouri,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re grateful for our partners who helped secure this investment and another positive impact for the community and our state.”

For this expansion, AZZ Precoat Metals will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

What others are saying

“The addition of the Washington coil coating facility with state-of-the-art equipment and technology will strengthen Precoat’s position to effectively serve the growing aluminum market,” said Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of AZZ Inc. “This project was contemplated in our strategic rationale for acquiring Precoat Metals earlier this year and is a key element of our growth roadmap for the coil coating segment. Aluminum coil coating is an important strategic initiative for AZZ, benefitting from secular sustainability tailwinds. We are dedicated to expanding our coatings capabilities, addressable markets, and customer base as we continue to transform AZZ into a focused coatings company.”

“This is a big day for Washington,” Sal Maniaci, Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Washington. “The scope of this project is impressive on its own and we are thrilled for the economic growth AZZ Precoat Metals’ commitment will bring to the region. This is the beginning of a great partnership.”

“We are honored to have been chosen by AZZ Precoat Metals for their expansion here in Washington,” said Doug Hagedorn, Mayor of the City of Washington. “They are an industry leading, multistate company providing coil coating solutions whose record of success is remarkable. Precoat will add over 80 high paid skilled jobs to our economy. We stand ready to assist their leadership team and look forward to partnering with them as they grow their business in our new Oldenburg Industrial Park.”

“Missouri’s partnership and focus on creating quality new jobs yielded a seamless site-selection process,” said Brad Migdal, Executive Managing Director for Cushman & Wakefield. “What’s more, its commitment to economic development played a vital role in securing AZZ Precoat Metals as a key contributor to this community and the Show-Me State.”

About AZZ Precoat Metals

Founded in 1961, AZZ Precoat Metals is the leading independent provider of metal coil coating solutions in North America. AZZ Precoat Metals engages in the advanced application of protective and decorative coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction, appliance, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), container, transportation, and other end markets. AZZ Precoat Metals has approximately 1,100 employees.

To learn more about AZZ Precoat Metals, visit precoat.com.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.

About Missouri One Start

Missouri One Start provides a tailored workforce strategy to address your unique business needs. At no cost to eligible businesses, the team at Missouri One Start will customize services ranging from pre-employment screening and recruitment to designing job-specific training both during and after the onboarding process. Missouri One Start's comprehensive workforce program ensures you have the right workforce, with the right skillset, at the right time.