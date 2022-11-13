On 11/11/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Will Morrison (35) of Old Town on the ME Turnpike northbound in Kennebunk. His ME driver’s license was found to be suspended. He was summonsed for Operating after Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License.

On 11/11/2022, Tr. Wilcox investigated a crash involving two commercial vehicles on the ME Turnpike northbound in Portland. The cause was of the crash was determined to be driver fatigue. Tr. Ellis (FTO) conducted a commercial vehicle inspection and placed the operator out of service. He was summonsed and his vehicle was towed. Tr. Phillips assisted.

On 11/13/2022, Sgt. Porter responded to a hit and run crash that occurred on I-95 SB in the area of York. The complainant had video of the vehicle that fled and was able to get the registration as it went through the York tolls. The owner of the fleeing vehicle was from Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Portsmouth PD found the vehicle and it had obvious damage. Investigation is ongoing.