CIO Review Recognizes Loren Data Corp. as one of the 10 Most Promising EDI Solution Providers

MARINA DEL REY, CA, US, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIO Review, a leading print and digital technology magazine, has recognized Loren Data Corp. as one of the 10 Most Promising EDI Solution Providers in 2022.

Loren Data and its CEO, Todd Gould were awarded the cover spot of the most recent Electronic Data Interchange 2022 annual listing that showcases 10 companies at the forefront of providing EDI solutions and transforming businesses. The publication highlighted how the company has grown into the ultimate communications platform for EDI Service Providers and offers a gold-standard solution for VARs, System Integrators, Independent Software Vendors, and Enterprise Direct customers. In the article, Loren Data’s top three executives, Todd Gould (Founder & CEO), Jon Gatrell (CPO), and Tony D’Angelo (CSO), each share their views on how their innovative solutions are enabling the most effective B2B ecommerce connectivity.

“Since the inception of ECGrid as the backbone network of EDI, we have strived to combine current technologies with market needs. We continue to innovate with web services and real-time tools for inhouse and outsourced application developers,” said Todd Gould, CEO at Loren Data Corp. “I am proud of the team at Loren Data for being recognized for our growth and leadership in the EDI industry.”

About CIOReview: CIOReview is a leading technology magazine that is at the forefront of guiding enterprises through the continuously varying business environment with information about the solutions and services. The magazine serves as a trustworthy knowledge source as well as a platform for the C-suite executives, industry experts, technology buyers, and other decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new technology trends in the market.

About Loren Data Corp.: Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce and secure transaction network company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections.