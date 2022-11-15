Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,990 in the last 365 days.

CIO Review Recognizes Loren Data Corp. as one of the 10 Most Promising EDI Solution Providers

CIO Review, a leading print and digital technology magazine, has recognized Loren Data Corp. as one of the 10 Most Promising EDI Solution Providers in 2022.

MARINA DEL REY, CA, US, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIO Review, a leading print and digital technology magazine, has recognized Loren Data Corp. as one of the 10 Most Promising EDI Solution Providers in 2022.

Loren Data and its CEO, Todd Gould were awarded the cover spot of the most recent Electronic Data Interchange 2022 annual listing that showcases 10 companies at the forefront of providing EDI solutions and transforming businesses. The publication highlighted how the company has grown into the ultimate communications platform for EDI Service Providers and offers a gold-standard solution for VARs, System Integrators, Independent Software Vendors, and Enterprise Direct customers. In the article, Loren Data’s top three executives, Todd Gould (Founder & CEO), Jon Gatrell (CPO), and Tony D’Angelo (CSO), each share their views on how their innovative solutions are enabling the most effective B2B ecommerce connectivity.

“Since the inception of ECGrid as the backbone network of EDI, we have strived to combine current technologies with market needs. We continue to innovate with web services and real-time tools for inhouse and outsourced application developers,” said Todd Gould, CEO at Loren Data Corp. “I am proud of the team at Loren Data for being recognized for our growth and leadership in the EDI industry.”

See the full article here.

About CIOReview: CIOReview is a leading technology magazine that is at the forefront of guiding enterprises through the continuously varying business environment with information about the solutions and services. The magazine serves as a trustworthy knowledge source as well as a platform for the C-suite executives, industry experts, technology buyers, and other decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new technology trends in the market.

About Loren Data Corp.: Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce and secure transaction network company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections. 

Linda Moore
Loren Data Corp.
+1 310-827-7400
Marketing@LD.com

You just read:

CIO Review Recognizes Loren Data Corp. as one of the 10 Most Promising EDI Solution Providers

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.