Additional $1000 reward being offered in southeast Idaho mule deer case

An anonymous donor has stepped up to add $1000 to the existing Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) reward for an unsolved wildlife case in southeast Idaho.

Last month, a dead mule deer buck was discovered in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek Road just west of Arimo in Unit 70. The deer had been shot, and only the head of the buck had been removed. Based on the condition of the carcass, Idaho Fish and Game officers estimated that the deer was killed sometime around Oct. 25 or 26.

“The additional money graciously offered by this concerned member of the public will hopefully encourage someone to come forward with information that will help solve this case,” says District Conservation Officer Tim Klucken with Idaho Fish and Game.

Klucken also reminds the public that those with information to share regarding this case can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward. “We are very careful about protecting the identity of informants and have successfully worked with CAP to distribute reward money to those whose tips lead to arrests.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515, Senior Conservation Officer Kevin Pennala at 208-972-4696, or the CAP hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Again, callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.