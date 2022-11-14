Dental CPA Firm, PRO-FI 20/20, Selects Method as e-Procurement Solutions Provider
EINPresswire.com/ -- Method Procurement Technologies today announced a partnership with PRO-FI 20/20, a dental CPA firm focused on growth-oriented dental practice owners. PRO-FI 20/20 works with dental practice owners to improve their understanding of business practices and financial metrics, leading to increased profitability and growth of their company’s value. Their leadership team has successfully worked with over 500 practices and DSOs throughout North America.
Method will provide their spend management platform to PRO-FI’s customer base, enabling them to improve their financial performance by streamlining all phases of the inventory management and purchasing process, reducing overhead and providing more financial oversight. The software uses cloud-based technology and was designed and built by procurement experts specifically for individual and multi-location practices that require a scalable solution that will grow with them as their needs increase.
The software comes pre-configured with a catalog of more than 700,000 dental products from every major supplier in the industry. Dental professionals can maximize their buying power by comparing supply costs from the industry’s most comprehensive catalog, while improving inventory management by eliminating costs that do not add value. Method’s platform also provides a comprehensive suite of financial controls allowing practices to tighten their entire payables process and streamline the re-ordering process.
“As a business owner, you want a partner who will help you achieve investment grade financials and significantly improve your profitability. You need someone who understands the industry, is focused on your goals, and will take the time to educate and coach you on the changes you should make,” said Chris Sands, Co-Founder & Partner. “We selected Method as our preferred procurement solution because they are one of those partners and we recommend our customers use them to stay on top of spend and budgets.”
“We are very excited to be partnering with PRO-FI 202/20 in meeting the procurement needs of their customers. We believe that we have built the only procurement solution that supports the unique requirements of dental enterprises, while delivering a deep understanding of procurement best practices,” said Dan Traub, VP of Product Development at Method. “Our team’s unique background of procurement, dental industry and technology expertise has allowed us to build our software to meet the unique needs faced by dental business owners and emerging DSOs in today’s challenging environment.”
"Method's ability to provide real-time practice spend data, across all vendors, ensures your spend remains in line with your budgeting,” says Atia Black, Method’s Director of Business Development. “We believe this aligns well with Pro-Fi's emphasis on using the most current, up-to-date financial information to make smarter business decisions."
Find out more about Method’s e-procurement solution for the dental industry here.
About PRO-FI 20/20:
PRO-FI 20/20 is a dental CPA firm that provides Managerial Accounting, Tax Services, Consulting, Business Valuation and Bank Loan Assistance for growth-oriented dental business owners and emerging DSOs. PRO-FI works with practitioners, DSOs and their business teams to provide them with the financial clarity they need to increase EBITDA, and drastically grow their company's value.
For more information on PRO-FI 20/20, please visit www.profi2020.com or email info@profi2020.com or call our office at (404) 495-4895.
About Method:
Method Procurement Technologies is an e-procurement solution that is revolutionizing the dental industry. Unlike other SaaS procurement solutions, Method’s interface, feature set and entire product architecture was envisioned, designed, and built by procurement experts specifically to meet the demands of rapidly expanding dental businesses. By providing users greater control and visibility, Method’s platform produces efficiency across the processes of sourcing, procuring, and paying for dental office supplies, leading to increases in EBITDA and business valuation. Method’s platform makes setup quick and easy, allowing users to compare supply costs, place orders from multiple suppliers, manage a formulary and budget, track inventory, and easily reorder practice and office supplies, all from a single location.
Method Media Contact
Chris Finch
Chris.Finch@methodusa.com
1-800-742-2100
CHRISTOPHER B FINCH
