Unified Smiles Selects Method as e-Procurement Solutions Provider
Method Procurement Technologies announced today a partnership with Unified Smiles, one of the nation’s leading dental Group Purchasing Organizations. Unified Smiles works with independent dentists, leveraging their group buying power to provide DSO-equivalent pricing on supplies and services, reducing overhead and increasing profitability.
Method will provide their spend management platform to Unified Smiles’ members, enabling them to improve their financial performance by streamlining all phases of the purchasing process, reducing overhead and providing detailed financial oversight. Designed and built by procurement experts specifically for the dental industry, the software leverages cloud-based technology to allow practices to view pricing and product details, track inventory, create budgets, analyze buying patterns, and efficiently order anything from any supplier.
The software comes pre-configured with a catalog of more than 700,000 dental products from every major supplier in the industry. Dental professionals can maximize their buying power by comparing supply costs from the industry’s most comprehensive catalog and improve inventory management by eliminating costs that do not add value. Method’s platform also provides a comprehensive suite of financial controls, allowing practices to tighten their payables processes and streamline the re-ordering process.
“We selected Method as our e-procurement partner because we believe they offer our members the most valuable suite of procurement tools in the industry. Their ability to extend and enhance the buying power that Unified affords its members fits perfectly with our mission to bring DSO-equivalent pricing to independent dentists,” said Guy Flannery, Chief Financial Officer & Vice President Vendor Relations of Unified Smiles.
“We are excited about the partnership with Unified Smiles and the opportunity to deliver even greater savings to their members. We believe that we have built the only solution that supports all of the unique requirements of the dental industry, while delivering a deep understanding of procurement best practices,” said Dan Traub, VP of Product Development at Method. “Our team’s unique background of procurement, dental industry and technology expertise has allowed us to build our software to meet the unique needs faced by dentists in today’s challenging environment.”
About Unified Smiles
Unified Smiles is a dental group purchasing organization (GPO) designed to support independent dentists by providing DSO-equivalent pricing on the supplies and services they use every day. As one of the largest GPOs in the US, Unified Smiles has negotiated exclusive pricing and discounts with over 80 industry-leaders in clinical supplies, labs, education, compliance, insurance service, procurement, and much more. Dedicated Concierge Service is included with every membership providing experienced dental industry experts to work with its members to help them operate more profitably and identify opportunities to reduce costs and overhead.
For more information on Unified Smiles, please contact:
Christina Tayal
Christina.tayal@unifiedsmiles.com
248-952-9344
www.unifiedsmiles.com
About Method: Our Method. Your Success.
Method Procurement Technologies is an e-procurement solution that uses cloud-based technology, optimized workflows and dedicated client success teams to transform dental practices of all sizes. Unlike other SaaS procurement solutions, Method’s interface, feature set and entire product architecture was envisioned, designed and built by procurement experts specifically to meet the growing needs of the dental industry. By providing users greater control and visibility, Method’s platform produces efficiency across the processes of sourcing, procuring and paying for dental office supplies. Method’s software provides buyers with access to a robust catalog of over 700,000 dental products, making setup quick and easy. In one digital platform, users can compare supply costs, place orders from multiple suppliers, manage a formulary and budget, track inventory, and easily reorder practice and office supplies.
Method Media Contact
Chris Finch
Chris.Finch@methodusa.com
1-800-742-2100
+1 2019516907
