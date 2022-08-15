Leading Dental Consultancy, Aligned Dental Partners, Selects Method as e-Procurement Solutions Provider
Method Procurement Technologies today announced a partnership with Aligned Dental Partners, one of the nation's leading consulting and advisory firms to emerging dental groups and DSOs. Aligned Dental Partners works with practitioners to develop their platform, increase EBITDA and grow their company’s value. Their leadership team has successfully worked with 1,000s of practices, groups and DSOs throughout North America, in both consulting and management capacities.
Method will provide their spend management platform to Aligned Dental Partners’ customer base, enabling them to improve their financial performance by streamlining all phases of the purchasing process, reducing overhead and providing more financial oversight. The software uses cloud-based technology and was designed and built by procurement experts specifically for multi-location practices, emerging DSOs and elite DSOs that require a scalable solution that will grow with them as their needs increase.
The software comes pre-configured with a catalog of more than 700,000 dental products from every major supplier in the industry. Dental professionals can maximize their buying power by comparing supply costs from the industry’s most comprehensive catalog, while improving inventory management by eliminating costs that do not add value. Method’s platform also provides a comprehensive suite of financial controls allowing practices to tighten their entire payables process and streamline the re-ordering process.
“Method continues to be a leading e-procurement provider in the dental industry, but what set them apart is their ability to directly improve EBITDA by providing centralized purchasing through a single platform and delivering better oversight throughout the approval process. Method has clearly built the most complete procurement solution in the dental industry and we’re proud to bring their expertise to our clientele,” said Chris McClure, co-founder, Aligned Dental Partners, LLC.
“What really attracted us to Method was the substantial set of controls the platform provides,” said Christine Manndel, Senior Consultant at Aligned Dental Partners. “These include a required approval process, budget tracking, creating formularies and ensuring compliance across multiple locations. Their solution was clearly designed by procurement experts who understand the dental industry and that’s important to us and our clients.”
“We are very pleased to partner with Aligned Dental partners in serving their procurement needs. We believe that we have built the only procurement solution that supports the unique requirements of dental enterprises, while delivering a deep understanding of procurement best practices,” said Dan Traub, VP of Product Development at Method. “Our team’s unique background of procurement, dental industry and technology expertise has allowed us to build our software to meet the unique needs faced by DSOs in today’s challenging environment.”
About Aligned Dental Partners
Aligned Dental Partners (ADP) is an innovative dental consulting company. ADP works exclusively with emerging DSOs, group practices, and entrepreneurial dentists. Practitioners and their business teams work with Aligned Dental Partners to develop their platform, increase EBITDA, and drastically grow their company's value. ADP helps dental companies centralize their non-clinical functions and supports their management teams, allowing dentists and specialists to focus on patient care. Aligned Dental Partners’ leadership team has successfully worked with 1,000’s of practices, groups, and DSOs throughout North America in both management and consulting capacities. ADP’s team has been supporting the business of dentistry for over 30 years and has successfully built, operated, and transitioned dentist-owned and dentist led groups to accomplish their goals while achieving premium valuations.
Chris McClure chris.mcclure@aligneddentalpartners.com
About Method: Our Method. Your Success.
Method Procurement Technologies is an e-procurement solution that uses cloud-based technology, optimized workflows and dedicated client success teams to transform dental practices of all sizes. Unlike other SaaS procurement solutions, Method’s interface, feature set and entire product architecture was envisioned, designed and built by procurement experts specifically to meet the growing needs of the dental industry. By providing users greater control and visibility, Method’s platform produces efficiency across the processes of sourcing, procuring and paying for dental office supplies. Method’s software provides buyers with access to a robust catalog of over 700,000 dental products, making setup quick and easy. In one digital platform, users can compare supply costs, place orders from multiple suppliers, manage a formulary and budget, track inventory, and easily reorder practice and office supplies.
