Cycle Labs Named a Cool Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Supply Chain Management Technology

New report by Gartner recognizes vendors in supply chain management technology solutions.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space, announces that it has been named a Cool Vendor in the October 2022 Cool Vendors™ in Supply Chain Management Technology report by Gartner, Inc. *

Cycle was built for comprehensive continuous testing in one easy-to-use platform. It provides a behavior-driven test automation approach for all your enterprise applications and is the test automation solution of choice for Blue Yonder Warehouse Management.

Gartner Cool Vendor research is "designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products, and services. This research does not constitute an exhaustive list of vendors in any given technology area." This year's Cool Vendors in Supply Chain Management Technology report showcases solutions for supply chain technology leaders "seeking to address their digital supply chain transformation initiatives."

“We believe that being recognized as a Cool Vendor by Gartner is a tremendous honor, and we are thankful to our customers, partners, and employees for getting us here,” said Josh Owen, Cycle Labs CEO and Co-founder. “According to us, our inclusion in the Gartner Cool Vendor report confirms what we already believe that there is a better way and supply chain technology leaders are making it a top priority to drive process improvements over the next couple of years. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this digital transformation.”

Cycle Labs leverages intelligence to further automate testing and integration requirements. The platform can be used to run any number of applications and automate end-to-end processes, including order-to-cash, transportation planning, and shipment execution. From business analysts to developers to QA professionals, Cycle facilitates collaboration and communication for every level of user.

About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit https://cyclelabs.io.

*Gartner “Cool Vendors in Supply Chain Management Technology” by Christian Titze, Dwight Klappich, Miguel Cossio, Caleb Thomson; October 21, 2022

Disclaimer: GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates and have been used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Cool Vendors are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

