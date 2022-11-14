Submit Release
Venezia 1920 CEO: National Healthy Skin Month is a Time for Education

Plant-Based Skincare Brand Expands Retail Distribution in the U.S.

National Healthy Skin Month allows the medical community to raise awareness about proper skincare techniques.”
— Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Healthy Skin Month, which is now underway, promotes how people can have their healthiest skin.

“By using the official #YourHealthiestSkin, we are putting a spotlight on skincare tips to keep your skin fresh, radiant, and healthy looking,” said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920, based in Venice, Italy. “National Healthy Skin Month allows the medical community to raise awareness about proper skincare techniques.”

The American Academy of Dermatology Association provides tips and videos on the right way to keep your skin looking great including:

1) Face Washing 101
2) How to treat large facial pores
3) How to control oil skin
4) Protect your skin from the sun

One way consumers are trying to have healthier skin is by moving to plant-based skincare products because they don’t have potentially harmful chemicals that traditional products have often used.

The luxury limited-edition Venezia 1920 product line does not contain petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, or heavy metals, including Nickel.**

“Instead, we have developed skincare products that use high-grade plant-based products and avoid synthetic substances whenever possible and limit them to technical production needs,” he added. “We are part of the plant-based skincare sector that is growing exponentially. By 2031, sales are projected to increase from $640 million in 2020 to $1.4 billion.”

In 2022, Venezia 1920 entered the U.S. consumer market with a variety of skincare products, including the following that are now available on Walmart.com:

●Intense Purifying Face Cleanser
Super Moisturizing Cream
●Ultra Lifting Cream
●Intensive Hydrating Complex Cream
Anti-Aging Serum
Instant Lifting Serum

Venezia 1920 products also are subjected to tests to verify the content of Nickel and heavy metals to guarantee the safety of the cosmetics.

“National Healthy Skin Month reminds us to take care of our skin,” Zin said. “If you have skin conditions, make an appointment with your dermatologist.

“But everyone should have a regular skincare regimen based on best practices,” he added. “You should also check your current skincare products to see whether they contain potentially dangerous chemicals. If they do, you have healthier alternatives to consider.”

Consumers can find Venezia 1920 skincare products on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com.

* Except in massage oil
** Nickel <0.00001%

Robert Grant
InHealth Media
