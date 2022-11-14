St Albans // Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2006442

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: November 10, 2022, at approximately 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Nickie Brunton

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont

VICTIM: Angela Smith

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 10, 2022, at approximately 1200 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a reported vandalism of a vehicle in Fairfield VT. Investigation revealed that Brunton intentionally caused damage to a vehicle’s windshield using a stone. Brunton was ultimately located and cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on December 13, 2022, at 1300 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2022, at 1:00 PM

