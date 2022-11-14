St Albans // Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2006442
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: November 10, 2022, at approximately 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Nickie Brunton
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont
VICTIM: Angela Smith
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 10, 2022, at approximately 1200 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a reported vandalism of a vehicle in Fairfield VT. Investigation revealed that Brunton intentionally caused damage to a vehicle’s windshield using a stone. Brunton was ultimately located and cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on December 13, 2022, at 1300 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2022, at 1:00 PM
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993