Downtown Access Project Office Now Open

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Today the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) opened a new East Las Vegas project office as part of the next phase of outreach focused on gathering additional input from residents and business owners adjacent to the areas surrounding the future Downtown Access Project (DAP). DAP is one of the largest, most impactful projects ever undertaken in the Las Vegas Valley and NDOT is committed to ensuring that it benefits those who live and work in the surrounding community, in addition to those traveling through.

The DAP office opened Monday morning inside the newly renovated East Las Vegas Community Center at 250 N. Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas. The office will be a constant resource for those in the community. Additionally, the DAP team will continue community conversations with those closest to the freeway and conduct additional focus groups and surveys.

“I am excited to see the DAP team open up a permanent office where they can better engage and form stronger relationships with this diverse and vibrant community,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow said. “NDOT hopes this office, along with our next round of focused outreach efforts, will help us to better tailor our alternative design needs of the families and businesses impacted by this critical project.”

Additionally, based on feedback received, NDOT will be formally modifying the project’s Purpose and Need statement to reaffirm the community’s needs as a fundamental component of the proposed alternative designs. Any new or modified design alternatives will be shared with the public next year.

Details on the public outreach performed to date can be found on the project website at Community Engagement – NDOT Downtown Access Project (ndotdap.com).