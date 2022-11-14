Fatal Fire in Northfield Under Investigation 

NORTHFIELD — The origin and cause of a fire that claimed one person’s life in Northfield are under investigation, said Northfield Fire Chief Floyd M. Dunnell III, Northfield Police Chief Jonathan Hall, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

The Northfield Fire Department responded to the area of 90 East St. at about 7:00 last night to find heavy smoke and flames at a repair garage located in a single-story building. One person, an adult, was located inside and declared dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a formal identification procedure.

The fire went to two alarms, drawing mutual aid companies from Bernardston, Erving, Gill, Greenfield, Turners Falls, and Warwick in Massachusetts, as well as Hinsdale and Winchester, New Hampshire, and Vernon, Vermont. Brattleboro, Vermont, provided station coverage during the incident. They were supported at the scene by the Northfield Police Department, Northfield EMS, Northfield Highway Department, and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

The fire consumed the building of origin and damaged a nearby garage and a property across the street as well. Its cause remains under investigation by the Northfield Fire Department, Northfield Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Northwestern District Attorney.

