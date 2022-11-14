Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,681 in the last 365 days.

Fatal Fire in Northfield Under Investigation 

NORTHFIELD — The origin and cause of a fire that claimed one person’s life in Northfield are under investigation, said Northfield Fire Chief Floyd M. Dunnell III, Northfield Police Chief Jonathan Hall, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

The Northfield Fire Department responded to the area of 90 East St. at about 7:00 last night to find heavy smoke and flames at a repair garage located in a single-story building. One person, an adult, was located inside and declared dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a formal identification procedure.

The fire went to two alarms, drawing mutual aid companies from Bernardston, Erving, Gill, Greenfield, Turners Falls, and Warwick in Massachusetts, as well as Hinsdale and Winchester, New Hampshire, and Vernon, Vermont. Brattleboro, Vermont, provided station coverage during the incident. They were supported at the scene by the Northfield Police Department, Northfield EMS, Northfield Highway Department, and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

The fire consumed the building of origin and damaged a nearby garage and a property across the street as well. Its cause remains under investigation by the Northfield Fire Department, Northfield Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Northwestern District Attorney.

###

You just read:

Fatal Fire in Northfield Under Investigation 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.