SHAPE SOFTWARE (CRM) INTEGRATES WITH LENDINGPAD (LOS)

The seamless integration between LendingPad and Shape eliminates data entry for borrower's information, critical loan data, and statuses in sync with each other.” — Wes Yuan, LendingPad’s Managing Director

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad, a web-based loan origination system, and Shape Software, a customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation platform, have announced a more robust integration to support larger broker clients with an end-to-end LOS and CRM solution. While the partnership and integration are already one of the most seamless CRM-LOS combinations in the industry, both companies continue to improve the integration to provide clients in the mortgage industry with the best available technology.

Seamlessly sharing data between the two systems reduces manual data entry and mitigates many of the common struggles of mortgage brokers, including duplicate, missing, or errors in data. To serve their vast, mutual client base, including Nexa Mortgage and C2 Financial, LendingPad and Shape have expanded their integration by seamlessly updating the contact information, loan applications, loan statuses, and any other relevant information.

“Re-investing in our already robust integration and partnership with LendingPad is important to make sure we are always providing the best solution for our current and future clients,” said Shape Chief Executive Officer Anthony Gutierrez. “LendingPad and Shape have been working together for many years now and although we’re widely known as one of the most seamless CRM and LOS integrations, we consistently strive to put our clients first by providing more robust solutions.”

The Shape and LendingPad integration enables originators to create new loan files in LendingPad directly from Shape and loan borrower contact records can be migrated between the two, without having to enter manual data. One of the over 30 upgrades to the Shape and LendingPad integration include bulk pushes to Shape for many statuses. For example, when a client wants to automatically obtain data that’s only in a "Closed" status for matched users, this can automatically be done.

“The seamless integration between LendingPad and Shape eliminates data entry for borrower's information, critical loan data, and statuses in sync with each other. It enhances communication with borrowers and agents throughout the origination process. With award-winning LendingPad LOS focuses on the back-office loan manufacturing activities, Shape CRM focuses on the client relationships making the combination a streamlined experience for every transaction,” said Wes Yuan, LendingPad’s Managing Director.

About Shape Software

Shape Software provides an all-in-one mortgage CRM, point-of-sale and sales/marketing platform for mortgage brokers, loan officers, and lenders. Shape has over 500 built in features purpose-built for the mortgage industry including a dialer, e-mail/text automation, digital 1003 applications, and customized reporting. With Shape’s A.I. based lead-scoring and prioritized sales pipelines, brokers and lenders are able to optimize their workday to close more deals. Shape’s digital 1003 with built-in mortgage point-of-sale solution integrates with all of the sales and marketing automation of the CRM, to provide an end-to-end web-based solution that’s designed with the individual mortgage broker in mind. Shape’s lead management increases conversion rates and speed-to-close with automated distribution, management, and communication with leads and accounts.

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to www.lendingpad.com, or call (800) 900-2823.