David Arkenstone & Friends to Perform A Winter’s Eve Concert in 18 Cities, Warming Hearts and Lifting Spirits with Music

Something special for everyone in the family, from enchanting music to breathtaking visuals A musical storyteller, David is passionate about taking listeners on a journey, creating sonic tapestries that evoke every emotion. Arkenstone will be joined by a gifted ensemble of talented virtuoso musicians.

Tickets are on sale now in CO, AZ and CA to see the five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist's new show, an enchanting family-friendly way to spark the holiday spirit!

The winter season is a very special time of year, particularly around the winter solstice; my band and I have a fun evening planned for you with holiday favorites and my own winter-inspired songs.” — David Arkenstone

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magic fills the air when five-time GrammyNominee David Arkenstone takes the stage with his talented ensemble. In his new candlelit holiday show , A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends, there is something special for everyone in the family, from enchanting music to breathtaking visuals and heartwarming stories. The tour is slated for 18 cities in Colorado, Arizona and California this December. Select dates offer VIP experiences including a post-show meet & greet, preferred seating, lanyard with tour laminate, a signed photo, and a custom compilation CD. Visit www.DavidArkenstone.com for tickets.Arkenstone – known for his 60+ albums, numerous film and game score compositions, and unforgettable themes for NBC (The Kentucky Derby, US Figure Skating, Premier League soccer, and more) – will be joined by the talented virtuosos Megan Shung (violin, erhu), Carlyn Kessler (cello), Kimberly Zaleski (world flutes) and Josh Gilgoff (percussion).Having always believed that music can enrich our lives and ignite our imaginations, Arkenstone has created a magical evening that will transport concert goers of all ages. A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends presents a mix of his chart-topping favorites reimagined, a touch of new music, and plenty of surprises, including a few traditional Christmas selections featuring strings, flutes and percussion. Among the favorites that fans might hear are “Snows of Avalon”, “The Green Dragon”, “Carol of the Bells”, “Deck the Halls” and “The Jumper.”The holidays hold a very dear place in Arkenstone’s heart. “I love the winter season!” he says. “It’s a very special time of year, particularly around the winter solstice, and this is a wonderful way to share the magic of the season with family and friends. I’m very excited to be touring again with my holiday show. My band and I have a fun evening planned for you with holiday favorites and my own winter-inspired songs.”A renowned composer, producer and performer, Arkenstone is one of the most diverse, prolific and established contemporary instrumental musicians of our time. Over 10 million fans have listened to his classic albums Christmas Spirit, Celtic Christmas, and Christmas Lounge; his music has long been synonymous with the holidays, taking concertgoers on a winter odyssey, conjuring the imagery of falling snowflakes and the bustling energy of the season.Called “The most enchanting and magical music ever to be on our stage” by the Historic Yuma Theatre, A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends will evoke fond Christmas memories from years past, and inspire new traditions fit for this contemporary holiday season.Enjoy a glimpse of the concert here: https://youtu.be/zihbfwuIm4g TOUR DATESDec. 1 – Idaho Springs, CO – The United CenterDec. 2 – Fort Collins, CO – The Lincoln CenterDec. 3 – Denver, CO – Newman Center for the Performing ArtsDec. 4 – Colorado Springs, CO – ENT Center For The ArtsDec. 6 – Buena Vista, CO – The Loft Orpheum TheaterDec. 7 – Salida, CO – SteamPlant Event CenterDec. 8 – Evergreen, CO – Center StageDec. 9 – Palmer Lake, CO – Tri-Lakes Center for the ArtsDec. 10 – Boulder, CO – eTown HallDec. 11 – Longmont, CO – Longmont Theatre Co.Dec. 14 – Yuma, AZ – Historic Yuma TheatreDec. 15 – Phoenix, AZ – MIM – Musical Instrument MuseumDec. 16 – Sedona, AZ – Sedona Performing Arts CenterDec. 17 – Tucson, AZ – Sea Of Glass Center For The ArtsDec. 20 – To Be AnnouncedDec. 21 – Oceanside, CA – Oceanside Theatre Company At The BrooksDec. 22 – North Hollywood, CA – El Portal TheatreDec. 23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Center Stage TheaterTo buy tickets, or for more information and tour updates, visit https://davidarkenstone.com/ and join the Arkenfans Community on Facebook.Tickets may also be purchased through Bandsintown.com: https://bit.ly/3tA4x0v For bookings, group ticket rates, touring, and business requests, please contact manager/producer Victoria Paige Meyerink at victoria@meyerink.com or 818-800-8770.Link to Media Kit with additional photos and video available upon request. For media requests, including interviews with David or media passes to a concert, please contact Beth Hilton at The B Company, bethhilton@thebcompany.com or (310-560-8390).Follow David Arkenstone on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for behind-the scenes looks and even more magical content:About David Arkenstone:Five-time GrammyNominee David Arkenstone has established himself as one of the best contemporary instrumentalists of our time. This visionary continues to create distinctive tracks that inspire the imagination. A musical storyteller, David is passionate about taking listeners on a journey, creating sonic tapestries that evoke every emotion. “I envision a place where I would like to go, or an adventure I would like to take, and let my imagination run free,” says David. “I’ve gotten countless messages from listeners who love to take these journeys with me. I’m sometimes surprised by how powerfully people respond to my music.”David enjoys touring and meeting his fans from around the world. “One of the most exciting things about performing live is the interaction I have with the audience. It’s very different than making a recording, where you’re not sure who will be listening to it. A lot of the roots of our musicianship come into focus in a live situation. You’re in the moment, you perform your best, and many times reach new heights – then it’s gone and on to the next one!”David loves to travel and enjoys photographing the world. His recent trip to Iceland and parts of Europe will surely inspire new music.

Preview: A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends, a Celebration of Holiday Festivities