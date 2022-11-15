SCUTI INCREASES REVENUE AND PLAYER LIFETIME VALUE FOR FIRST WAVE OF GAMES
Scuti’s rewarded gCommerce solution proves to generate superior returns for game makers
Scuti can optimize the LTV and retention of every game, FTP or Premium, with $14 ARRPU increase every month”NEW YORK, NY, UA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scuti, the industry pioneer of rewarded gCommerce and in-game loyalty solutions, today announced additional data and results from internal research showing that gCommerce significantly increases both revenue and player lifetime value for games for publishers and developers. When used together, Scuti’s gCommerce, loyalty, and market-first rewarded gamified interstitial ads, or RoGIs, can generate superior revenue potential and keep more gamers playing longer.
— Nicholas Longano
Scuti was built by veteran gamers to raise the value in gaming. Nicholas Longano, Scuti's CEO states, “Our platform was built by game makers from Blizzard, Epic, Zynga, EA, and Microsoft Games. We are relentless in our player-first philosophy. Everything we do ultimately enhances the player experience and builds value in our partners. We aim to be complementary to games with a strict design-focus to increase game play retention and lifetime value so our partner ecosystem always benefits from the value generated.”
Scuti set out to answer two key questions for all game publishers and developers: (1) Is there a better way to increase revenue and lifetime value of gamers (gLTV)? and (2) is there a way to do it without fundamentally redesigning games? Getting to "yes" was the task and the work confirmed ways for game publishers and developers to boost revenue, reduce acquisition costs and churn, and reinvest in improved gaming experiences. All metrics pointed toward rewarded gCommerce being the future of gaming monetization.
Scuti’s framework for increasing gLTV for games is simple:
• Focus on gamers and never distract them from enjoying their games,
• Make it easy for developers, and keep game integration effort to a minimum,
• Complement publishers and never interfere or offset other monetization strategies,
• Enable in-game retail revenue based on gross sales value without overt selling pressure, and
• Engage and curate brands and unique product offerings that are most relevant to gamers.
The results speak for themselves. Across gCommerce, in-Scuti advertising, and rewards, games that have integrated Scuti see an average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) of $14 per month, without offsetting other revenue streams or monetization strategies. Further, with Scuti, on average, 17% of users return daily to collect rewards and redeem for in-app purchases, confirming that user retention, and lifetime, increases because rewards excite players, and players return daily to claim their free rewards. Every purchase through Scuti provides more rewards for gamers, resulting in new revenue streams for publisher and developers. And the process continues with additional purchases, including in-game purchases, in a win-win cycle for gamer, publisher and developer.
Scuti is perfectly complementary. It is well known that entertainment drives shopping, and consumer goods are staple spending for entertainment audiences. However, entertainment and consumer goods are entirely different categories of spending. Consumers’ disposable income spent on entertainment (be it games, movies, concerts, sporting events etc …) is often thought of and allocated separately from everyday essentials (such as food, apparel …) and other occasional purchases (such as a new pair of headphones or sneakers). This distinction remains clear when commerce is integrated into games and, accordingly, Scuti’s gCommerce solution works additively with the game itself to bring desired products and a point of purchase closer to the gamer to make commerce more efficient, overall. The result is improved performance across revenue, churn, lifetime and gLTV for games.
The gaming industry is constantly changing, but it its monetization techniques have not changed in a very long time. Most game makers are fixated on trying to squeeze more from doing the same. Driving revenue through ads alone is becoming increasingly complex, especially if you don’t have a massive audience. Additionally, increased regulation on privacy is forcing platforms to restrict tracking capacities impacting attribution and CPMs. Even for games fueled by in-app purchasing, it’s difficult to extract more from each player – and that’s only going to get more challenging as consumers continue to tighten their belts … gaming is not an essential spend.
As Tony Shiff, a customer of Scuti and the CEO of 20 Below Games, suggests, “If you want to remain relevant and profitable by increasing gLTV, it has never been more critical for creators and developers to explore and implement new monetization models. Rewarded gCommerce will increase the lifetime value of your customers while playing a complementary role to your existing monetization efforts.”
Today, gaming is a global community of 3.2 billion people, including 80% of Gen Z and millennials and 75% of all US households. Mobile games are a growing sector in the games industry and reach players with more than $5 trillion in buying power. Scuti's platform offers brands and game makers a new vehicle for building loyalty with this audience.
Scuti’s rewarded marketplace delivers a universal shopping and rewards system within video games (free to play and premium games) across every platform. Players can earn rewards by shopping, leveling up, watching videos, or attending eSports events. Scuti helps merchants sell directly to players without interfering with their gameplay and benefits all parties with the perfect trifecta, rewarding and retaining players, generating additive revenues for game makers, and providing brands with a direct new sales and marketing channel.
About Scuti
Scuti is the pioneer in rewarded gCommerce, accessed through video games and metaverses connected to the Scuti Network. Scuti’s marketplace provides players direct access to curated products, promotional offers, and exciting rewards, which can be redeemed for in-game virtual items, exchanged for native currency, or to purchase any physical goods in the Scuti catalog. Scuti was built by video game industry veterans from Blizzard, Epic, Zynga, EA and Microsoft Games Studio and is a portfolio company of Fasanara Capital group investment house. Fasanara Capital is a boutique alternative asset manager offering access to various inventive multi-asset capacity-constrained niche products. The fund manages approximately $3.0 billion in assets. Contact Scuti at info@scuti.store.
